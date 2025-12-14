WWE legend John Cena retires, ending 24-year in-ring career

WWE icon John Cena has officially retired from professional wrestling, bringing an end to a storied 24-year in-ring career following his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Cena’s farewell bout saw him face Gunther, who secured victory by forcing the 48-year-old veteran to submit to a sleeper hold after a hard-fought contest lasting just under 25 minutes. The result marked a historic moment, as Cena—long portrayed as the ultimate symbol of resilience—was forced to tap out in what is believed to be the first submission defeat of his career.

Inside the arena, the atmosphere shifted from anticipation to disbelief as Gunther maintained the hold despite loud chants urging Cena to fight on. When the submission finally came, sections of the crowd were visibly emotional, with some fans in tears as they processed the end of an era.

Following the bell, members of the WWE locker room emerged to pay tribute to Cena. In a powerful closing gesture, he removed his wristbands and boots and left them in the ring—a traditional symbol of retirement—before walking up the entrance ramp and turning back to offer a final salute to the fans and cameras.

Cena retires as a record 17-time world champion, the most recognised title reigns in WWE history. He headlined WrestleMania six times and is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, known not only for his in-ring achievements but also for his role as the face of the company for more than a decade.

He made his WWE debut in 2002 against Kurt Angle and initially struggled to establish himself before reinventing his career with the “Doctor of Thuganomics” persona. That transformation launched him into superstardom, eventually making his trademark “You Can’t See Me” catchphrase one of the most recognisable slogans in sports entertainment.

Cena announced his decision to retire from in-ring competition at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on July 6, 2024, confirming that 2025 would be his final year. His retirement tour began at the Royal Rumble in January, where he was eliminated by Jey Uso, and later included a rare heel turn at Elimination Chamber in March, his first since 2003.

In April, Cena captured his 17th world title by defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania before relinquishing both the title and his villain persona back to Rhodes at SummerSlam in August. A tournament was subsequently held to determine his final opponent, with Gunther earning the right to face him.

Speaking after the event, current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes reflected emotionally on Cena’s influence.

When it’s that good, you don’t want it to end. He did everything by the book, taught so many people, and set an incredibly high standard.