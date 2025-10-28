High Court withdraws bench warrant for arrest of Chairman Wontumi

The Accra High Court has withdrawn the bench warrant it issued earlier for the arrest of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The warrant was issued on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, after the NPP regional chairman failed to appear in court for his ongoing criminal trial without prior notice or a valid excuse. The directive was, however, rescinded later in the morning after Chairman Wontumi appeared before the court to explain the circumstances behind his absence.

A report by Citinewsroom suggests that the bench warrant was issued around 9:40 a.m. and remained active until Wontumi and his legal team arrived shortly after 10 a.m.

His counsel, Andy Appiah-Kubi, pleaded with the court to withdraw the order, explaining that there had been a misunderstanding regarding the timing of the sitting.

He told the court that he had advised his client to arrive at 10 a.m. under the impression that the proceedings were scheduled for a case management conference at that hour.

After considering the explanation, the presiding judge rescinded the arrest order at 11:39 a.m. but cautioned Chairman Wontumi to be punctual at all subsequent hearings.

Background

Ashanti Regional chairman Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi is currently facing trial in two separate illegal mining (galamsey) cases before the Accra High Court. Earlier in October 2025, he was granted bail totalling GH₵25 million across both cases after spending three nights in police custody.

In the first case, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, Wontumi was granted bail in the sum of GH₵15 million on charges of unlawfully assigning mineral rights and facilitating unlicensed mining operations. In the second case, he was granted an additional GH₵10 million bail alongside four others, facing seven counts of illegal mining-related offences.

The court has since ordered him to report to investigators twice a month and remain on a stop list at all entry and exit points pending further directives.

