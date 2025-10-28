Who leads the NDC? Top 6 candidates who could retain the party in power in 2028

As the National Democratic Congress (NDC) settles back into governance following its 2024 electoral victory, attention is gradually shifting to the party’s next chapter.

With President John Dramani Mahama beginning his constitutionally final term, conversations within party ranks and among analysts are increasingly focused on succession. Who will lead the NDC into the 2028 general elections?

Recent opinion polls and political analyses have identified several leading figures whose candidacy could reinforce the NDC’s electoral strength and shape the party’s post-Mahama era.

Haruna Iddrisu

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has emerged as the clear favourite to lead the NDC into 2028. A September 2025 Global InfoAnalytics poll placed him ahead with 30% support among potential candidates, rising to 33% in October, solidifying his position as the frontrunner.

Haruna’s appeal is rooted in his regional representation and political record. As the leading contender from the northern regions, his candidacy fits the NDC’s longstanding tradition of regional balance. His years as Minority Leader before the 2024 elections demonstrated not only political skill but also his ability to unite diverse party factions and hold government accountable.

Poll data further shows Iddrisu’s strong support across swing regions, where he commands nearly 48% backing. Among younger party members, his appeal widens, with as much as 45% favouring him when other candidates are excluded. These figures suggest he is viewed as both a bridge between generations and a symbol of continuity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, affectionately known as “General Mosquito”, occupies a unique space in the NDC succession race. He consistently ranks among the top three preferred successors, polling between 24% and 26% among party members and voters.

ALSO READ: Top 10 African Countries with the Largest Gold Reserves in 2025

Asiedu Nketiah’s strength lies in his organisational skills and deep grassroots connection. Having kept the NDC united during its opposition years and masterminded the 2024 victory, he commands deep respect across the political spectrum. His decades of service have earned him recognition as one of Ghana’s most experienced political tacticians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming from the Bono Region, his candidacy would also enhance the NDC’s geographical diversity. Importantly, a September 2025 Global InfoAnalytics survey found that in a hypothetical face-off with the NPP’s Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Asiedu Nketiah would win with 50% against 45%, proving his broad national appeal.

In polling scenarios excluding Haruna Iddrisu, Asiedu Nketiah often emerges as the leading candidate with about 40% support. This positions him as the party’s unifying figure and a dependable alternative should internal consensus shift.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has steadily risen as one of the NDC’s strongest new-generation contenders. Regularly polling in third place with support ranging between 12% and 22%, Ato Forson’s growing popularity is tied to his technocratic expertise and youth appeal.

His economic credentials are his greatest asset. As the Finance Minister steering Ghana’s post-election recovery, he is well-positioned to demonstrate competence in the area voters prioritise most, which is economic management. He also enjoys remarkable support in swing regions, outperforming other contenders when Haruna Iddrisu is excluded from surveys.

Representing a younger generation of NDC leadership, Ato Forson blends technical knowledge with political experience. His tenure as both Minority Leader and Deputy Finance Minister underscores his exposure to legislative and executive governance.

In internal party polling, a tight race often emerges between Asiedu Nketiah and Ato Forson when Haruna Iddrisu is not included, reflecting his growing influence among younger delegates and policy-oriented voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang made history in January 2025 as Ghana’s first female Vice President, placing her at the heart of succession conversations. Her potential candidacy would mark another groundbreaking moment in Ghana’s political evolution.

An April 2025 Global InfoAnalytics poll once had her leading the pack with between 26% and 33% support. However, her numbers have fluctuated in more recent polls, with analysts citing age considerations, as she would be 68 in 2028, and health concerns following a brief illness in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her strengths remain formidable. A respected academic and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang combines intellectual gravitas with public service experience, having served as Education Minister between 2013 and 2017. Her long-standing visibility as a two-time running mate and now Vice President gives her unmatched national recognition.

Her role as Vice President provides an exceptional platform to demonstrate executive competence. Whether she chooses to contest or play a kingmaker role, her presence will shape the NDC’s leadership transition and gender inclusivity narrative.

ALSO READ: Paul Biya and 9 Other Oldest Presidents in Africa in 2025

Julius Debrah

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief of Staff remains one of the most intriguing figures in the succession discussion. Though usually polling in the single digits or low teens, between 6% and 11%, his influence within the party is considerable.

Having served as Chief of Staff under President Mahama from 2014 to 2017 and again in 2025, Debrah’s deep understanding of governance and political coordination stands out. His administrative discipline and low-key leadership style make him an appealing figure for those who prioritise stability and competence over flamboyance.

In three-way polling scenarios, Debrah often attracts between 14% and 22% of support, particularly when major contenders are excluded. This suggests a loyal, if modest, base that could expand if internal divisions arise. Many within the party see him as a potential consensus candidate capable of maintaining institutional continuity.

Prof. Joshua Alabi

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice Chairman of the NDC and 2024 Campaign Manager for President Mahama, Professor Joshua Alabi represents the party’s intellectual and managerial wing. A Russia-trained economist and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Alabi transformed the institution into one of Africa’s fastest-growing universities, earning him the Order of the Volta.

His political career is equally rich, spanning legislative and executive roles. He served as MP for Krowor from 1997 to 2001, Minister of State for both the Greater Accra and Northern Regions, and as NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman. His role as campaign manager during the 2020 and 2024 elections highlights his enduring strategic importance.

Although polling modestly, Alabi’s organisational and governance record gives him credibility among party elders. His service on boards such as SSNIT, HFC Bank and currently Board Chairman of GCB Bank PLC also demonstrates his administrative depth, making him a figure of respect even if not currently a frontrunner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party Dynamics and Strategic Considerations

A recurring theme in the NDC’s internal succession debate is the balance between experience and generational renewal. Surveys indicate that about 64% of NDC supporters, including many who backed President Mahama, now favour younger candidates.

This generational shift is reflected in the rising popularity of Haruna Iddrisu, Ato Forson, and other younger leaders such as Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Together, their support accounts for roughly 65% of Mahama’s 2024 voter base, signalling a strong appetite for new leadership energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, experience still matters. Figures such as Asiedu Nketiah, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and Joshua Alabi embody institutional knowledge, historical continuity, and strategic depth, which are essential traits for maintaining internal cohesion and governance stability.

Conclusion

As of late 2025, the NDC succession race remains fluid but clearly defined by three leading tiers. Haruna Iddrisu stands as the dominant frontrunner with wide cross-regional and generational appeal. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah follows as a unifying elder statesman with organisational mastery and broad national respect. Dr Cassiel Ato Forson represents the party’s new technocratic and youthful front.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang carries historic symbolism as Ghana’s first female Vice President but faces questions of succession timing. Julius Debrah remains a competent insider with strong administrative credentials, while Prof. Joshua Alabi embodies intellectual authority and party loyalty.

ADVERTISEMENT