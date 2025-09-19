Top 10 African Countries with the Largest Gold Reserves in 2025

Gold has long been regarded as one of the most valuable and stable assets in the global financial system, serving as both a store of value and a safeguard against economic instability. For African nations, gold reserves are far more than monetary assets. They represent economic independence, financial resilience, and strategic leverage in an increasingly uncertain global economy.

According to data from TradingEconomics.com, as of June 2025, the landscape of Africa’s gold holdings reflects a fascinating mix of monetary policies, national priorities, and resource management strategies. Each country’s reserves highlight a unique approach to strengthening economic security and cushioning against volatility.

Gold reserves play a vital role in protecting economies from currency depreciation, inflation, and external shocks. In a world marked by rising inflation, disrupted supply chains, and fluctuating commodity markets, African nations with significant gold holdings enjoy stronger financial flexibility and greater confidence in managing future challenges.

Different strategies across the continent

African countries continue to adopt varied strategies when it comes to managing gold reserves. Some take a cautious path, preferring stability, while others actively build their reserves to strengthen economic resilience.

Algeria stands out for its steady approach. Its reserves remained constant at 173.56 tonnes during the first and second quarters of 2025. This reflects a conservative but deliberate monetary policy that prioritises stability and consistency while the government focuses on broader economic development.

Egypt, on the other hand, has pursued a gradual accumulation strategy. Its gold reserves rose from 128.27 tonnes in the first quarter to 128.54 tonnes in the second quarter of 2025, reaching an all-time high. This achievement marks the success of a long-term vision to strengthen its financial foundations. The progress is even more striking when compared to Egypt’s historical average of just 83.18 tonnes between 2000 and 2025.

Libya presents another interesting case. The country has maintained stable holdings of 146.65 tonnes in 2025, matching its all-time high first achieved in 2023. This is a remarkable turnaround considering that its reserves fell to just 116.64 tonnes in 2011, during one of the most turbulent periods in its modern history. Libya’s recovery illustrates how effective resource management can restore financial strength even in the face of prolonged instability.

Africa in the global gold market

Gold via medafricatimes.com

The importance of these reserves becomes clearer when viewed against Africa’s role in the global gold industry. The continent is not only a significant holder of gold but also one of the world’s largest producers. This dual position allows African nations to leverage their abundant natural resources while simultaneously strengthening monetary reserves to support long-term economic growth and stability.

Gold also offers African nations a degree of protection from the unpredictability of global financial markets. By diversifying their reserves and relying on a tangible asset with enduring value, these countries can enhance investor confidence and strengthen their positions on the global stage.

Ranking Africa’s gold reserves in June 2025