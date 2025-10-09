Top 10 Best Universities in Africa: Latest Times Higher Education Ranking (2026)

Africa’s higher education sector continues to evolve, reflecting a growing focus on excellence in teaching, innovation, and global engagement. The 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings highlight the institutions across the continent that are setting new standards in academic and research performance.

Using comprehensive indicators that assess teaching quality, research environment, research output, industry connections, and international outlook, the rankings showcase how African universities are positioning themselves on the global stage.

South Africa remains the undisputed leader in African higher education, with its universities dominating the top positions. The University of Cape Town leads once again as Africa’s best university, achieving a strong overall score driven by world-class research quality and an excellent international outlook.

It continues to serve as a benchmark for academic excellence on the continent. Stellenbosch University and the University of the Witwatersrand follow closely, both recognised for their vibrant research cultures, high-impact publications, and strong global collaborations.

Morocco’s Mohammed VI Polytechnic University maintains its impressive rise, symbolising North Africa’s growing investment in world-class education and cutting-edge research. The university’s performance in the 351–400 global range illustrates how targeted investment and innovation-driven learning can elevate an institution’s global standing.

Similarly, the University of Johannesburg remains among the top five, reinforcing South Africa’s reputation as the continent’s academic powerhouse.

Egypt’s growing prominence is also evident in the latest rankings. The Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology (E-JUST) continues to shine through its focus on science and engineering, while the American University in Cairo upholds its status as one of the region’s most globally recognised institutions.

Kafrelsheikh University has also earned a place among the top ten, reflecting Egypt’s broader commitment to strengthening its higher education and research ecosystem.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal and the University of Pretoria, both from South Africa, continue to perform strongly, thanks to their emphasis on research output and contributions to global knowledge, particularly in the sciences and health-related disciplines.

Their continued presence among the continent’s top universities demonstrates the sustainability of South Africa’s higher education model.

Overall, these rankings reveal that African universities are not only improving in global competitiveness but are also playing an increasingly vital role in addressing the continent’s developmental and innovation challenges. As more countries invest in higher education and research capacity, the future of academia in Africa looks increasingly promising.

The table below presents the top 10 universities in Africa for 2026, as ranked by Times Higher Education. It highlights their positions, overall scores, and performance across key indicators, offering a snapshot of where Africa’s academic excellence currently stands.

Top 10 Best Universities in Africa

Rank Name Country Overall Score Teaching Research Environment Research Quality Industry International Outlook 1 University of Cape Town South Africa 60.8 39 47 88 85 78 2 Stellenbosch University South Africa 51.6–54.2 35 41 76 92 59 3 University of the Witwatersrand South Africa 51.6–54.2 35 43 71 92 74 4 Mohammed VI Polytechnic University Morocco 49.9–51.5 35 35 73 56 73 5 University of Johannesburg South Africa 49.9–51.5 30 38 70 81 82 6 University of KwaZulu-Natal South Africa 43.6–46.1 31 38 62 49 55 7 University of Pretoria South Africa 43.6–46.1 32 35 58 61 65 8 American University in Cairo Egypt 39.0–43.5 30 26 54 34 72 9 Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology (E-JUST) Egypt 39.0–43.5 31 27 65 41 53 10 Kafrelsheikh University Egypt 39.0–43.5 29 10 77 22 53