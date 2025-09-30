Top 10 Countries in the World with the Highest Number of Dollar Millionaires: 2025 Rankings

Global wealth is not only rising but also becoming more concentrated, with a few countries emerging as the main centres of millionaire populations.

The 2025 Global Wealth Report, published by UBS, offers one of the most detailed looks at how personal wealth is distributed worldwide. It shows that the global pool of millionaires keeps expanding, despite economic challenges in some regions.

By the end of 2024, there were nearly 60 million dollar millionaires across the globe, holding more than USD 226 trillion in assets. This group owns almost half of all personal wealth tracked in the 56 markets studied by UBS.

The United States and mainland China dominate this landscape, together controlling more than half of all global personal wealth. The United States accounts for nearly 35% of the world’s total, thanks to both its large population and high wealth per adult. Mainland China follows with close to 20%, driven by rapid economic growth, rising asset values, and an expanding middle class.

Other regions have also played a role in wealth accumulation. In 2023, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa led the rebound, but by 2024 momentum had shifted to North America, supported by a strong US dollar and booming financial markets. Eastern Europe recorded notable growth, with wealth rising by over 12%. By contrast, Western Europe, Oceania, and Latin America experienced declines when measured in US dollar terms.

The report also highlights the rise of the “Everyday Millionaire” or EMILLI, defined as individuals with assets between USD 1 million and USD 5 million. Their numbers have grown more than fourfold since 2000, reaching about 52 million worldwide. Collectively, EMILLIs now hold USD 107 trillion, almost equal to the USD 119 trillion owned by individuals with more than USD 5 million.

Despite this broader spread, millionaire numbers remain heavily concentrated in a handful of countries. The United States tops the list with nearly 24 million dollar millionaires—more than mainland China, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Japan, and Australia combined. Mainland China, with over 6.3 million millionaires, sits in second place, followed by advanced economies such as France, Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Canada and Australia, despite smaller populations, also rank highly due to their high wealth per adult and strong housing markets.

Together, the top 10 countries host the vast majority of the world’s millionaires, underlining both the opportunities and inequalities within global wealth distribution.

Rank Country Number of USD Millionaires (thousands) 1 United States 23,831 2 Mainland China 6,327 3 France 2,897 4 Japan 2,732 5 Germany 2,675 6 United Kingdom 2,624 7 Canada 2,098 8 Australia 1,904 9 Italy 1,344 10 South Korea 1,301