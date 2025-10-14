GH¢38.4m allegedly stolen: Full details of charges against Gifty Oware-Mensah in NSS scandal

Former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Gifty Oware-Mensah, has been officially charged with five (5) counts in connection with the alleged National Service ghost name scandal.

The charges, filed by the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, at the Accra High Court on Monday, October 13, accuse Mrs Oware-Mensah of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, using public office for profit, and engaging in money laundering involving GH¢38.4 million.

Below are the full details of the charges:

Count One

ADVERTISEMENT

Statement of Offence: Stealing contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence:

Gifty Oware-Mensah, while serving as Deputy Executive Director between February 2022 and March 2024 in Accra, Greater Accra Region, dishonestly appropriated GH¢31,502,091.40 belonging to the National Service Authority by causing the funds to be transferred to Blocks of Life Consult for her benefit.

Count Two

Statement of Offence: Wilfully causing financial loss to the Republic contrary to Section 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence: Between February 2022 and March 2024, Oware-Mensah allegedly caused a financial loss of GH¢31,502,091.40 to the Republic by transferring the said amount to Blocks of Life Consult, a company of which she is the ultimate beneficial owner. The payment was purportedly for the supply of goods on hire-purchase to National Service personnel, which were never delivered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Count Three

Statement of Offence: Wilfully causing financial loss to the Republic contrary to Section 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence: During the same period, Oware-Mensah allegedly caused an additional financial loss of GH¢6,956,157.47 to the Republic by authorising interest charges on a GH¢31,502,091.40 loan from the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) to Blocks of Life Consult, from which she benefited.

Count Four

Statement of Offence: Using public office for profit contrary to Section 179C(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). Particulars of Offence: Oware-Mensah is accused of abusing her office by unlawfully receiving GH¢31,502,091.40 from ADB through Blocks of Life Consult, knowing she was not authorised to receive such funds personally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Count Five

Statement of Offence: Money laundering contrary to Section 1(2)(a)(i) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044). Particulars of Offence: Between February 2022 and March 2024, Oware-Mensah allegedly transferred GH¢31,502,091.40 from the National Service Authority’s hire-purchase escrow account with ADB to Blocks of Life Consult. The transfer was allegedly made to disguise the illicit origin of the funds, knowing they were proceeds of unlawful activity.

ADVERTISEMENT