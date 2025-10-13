Mali slaps $10,000 visa bond for US citizens in major tit-for-tat move

The military government of Mali has imposed a $10,000 visa bond on business and tourist visas for citizens of the United States of America seeking to visit the country.

The measure is in direct response to a recent decision by the United States to implement, from 23 October 2025, a pilot visa bond programme for Malian nationals eligible for B-1/B-2 business or tourist visas. Under the US policy, Malian applicants are required to deposit either $5,000 or $10,000 to obtain the visa.

According to a statement issued by Mali’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the US move breaches a long-standing agreement between the two nations.

The statement read:

The Ministry, while acknowledging this measure, deplores the unilateral decision of the U.S. Government, which violates the provisions of the Agreement on the Institution of Multiple-Entry Long-Term Visas between the two States, which entered into force on 14 April 2005.

Mali’s Ministry further announced its reciprocal response:

In accordance with reciprocity, Mali has decided to establish an identical visa programme, imposing the same conditions and requirements on U.S. nationals as those applied to Malian citizens.

The Ministry reaffirmed that Mali has consistently cooperated with the United States in efforts to combat irregular migration, while upholding the principles of legality and human dignity. It also reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering constructive and respectful bilateral relations.

The new policy is expected to further strain the already tense relationship between Bamako and Washington, which has deteriorated sharply in recent years following the 2020 and 2021 military coups that overthrew Mali’s elected government.

In response to the coups, the United States suspended security assistance and training programmes, citing concerns over democratic backsliding and human rights abuses. Relations worsened when Mali’s military junta turned to Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries for security support, effectively sidelining Western partners.

Washington and its allies have condemned Mali’s engagement with the Wagner Group, accusing its operatives of human rights violations. In contrast, the Malian authorities have accused France and other Western nations of abandonment and perpetuating neocolonial attitudes.