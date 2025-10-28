Accra High Court issues bench warrant for arrest of NPP’s Chairman Wontumi

The Accra High Court has issued a bench warrant for the immediate arrest of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The order was made by the trial judge during proceedings on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, after the NPP regional chairman failed to appear in court for his ongoing criminal trial without obtaining prior permission or offering a valid reason for his absence.

Chairman Wontumi was released from police custody on 10 October after spending three nights in detention. His release followed the successful fulfilment of bail conditions in two separate illegal mining (galamsey) cases currently before the Accra High Court.

On 7 October 2025, the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, granted Chairman Wontumi bail in the sum of GH₵15 million. As part of the bail terms, he was placed on a stop list at all entry and exit points of the country pending further directives. He faces six counts of alleged breaches of Ghana’s mining laws alongside Kwame Antwi, a director of Akonta Mining, and the company itself. The charges include the unlawful assignment of mineral rights and facilitating unlicensed mining operations.

Under the bail conditions, Chairman Wontumi must provide three sureties, two of whom must justify with landed property within the court’s jurisdiction. He is also required to deposit his passport with the court’s Registrar and will remain on the stop list until his bail terms are reviewed. Additionally, the sureties must submit photocopies of their Ghana Cards and digital addresses to the Registrar.

Chairman Wontumi was expected to report to the investigator handling the case on the first and third Monday of every month, with the investigator required to submit proof of compliance to the court.

However, shortly after being granted the GH₵15 million bail, Chairman Wontumi was rearrested and arraigned before another High Court on fresh charges. He and four others have been charged with seven counts of illegal mining-related offences. Chairman Wontumi pleaded not guilty to two counts of mining without a licence, abetting the unauthorised felling of trees, and abetting the unauthorised erection of buildings in a forest reserve.