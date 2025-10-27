Compulsory local dialect policy applies to KG to Primary 3 – Dr Apaak clarifies

The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Apaak, has clarified that the new directive on the compulsory use of local dialects in basic schools nationwide applies strictly to pupils from Kindergarten (KG) to Primary three (3).

His clarification follows public debate that arose after the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, announced the directive while speaking at the launch of the Free Tertiary Education Programme for Persons with Disabilities at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

According to Mr Iddrisu, the policy is part of the Ministry’s broader effort to “reset” the education sector and improve learning outcomes through enhanced comprehension at the foundational level.

Speaking at the launch of the Foundational Learning Action Tracker on Monday, October 27, 2025, Dr Apaak noted that the minister had specifically instructed him to define the scope of the mother tongue policy to clear any misconceptions.

He explained that the policy aims to strengthen foundational learning by using local languages during a child’s most critical cognitive development years.

Dr Apaak stated:

The Honourable Minister for Education has asked me to clarify that the policy directive he announced on Friday regarding the compulsory use of mother tongue as a medium of instruction in our public basic schools is confined, emphasis, confined to KG up to Primary 3.

Dr Clement Apaak

He further emphasised the point to remove any ambiguity:

In other words, KG and Lower Primary. Having clarified what seems to have given a few persons sleepless nights, I bring you greetings.