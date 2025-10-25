Education Minister directs GES to enforce compulsory use of mother tongue in schools

Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has issued a directive to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to ensure that all schools across the country adopt the use of local languages as a medium of instruction.

According to the Minister, this policy forms part of ongoing efforts to “reset” the education sector and improve learning outcomes through better comprehension at the basic level.

Speaking at the launch of the Free Tertiary Education Programme for Persons with Disabilities at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Mr Iddrisu stressed that effective education reform must begin from the foundation.

He said, “Mr President, you have emphasised that we should shift focus to basic education and improve learning outcomes at the foundational level.”

Reiterating the government’s commitment, the Minister declared that teachers must now make the use of the mother tongue compulsory in their classrooms.

He stated, “In line with that, and with the authority vested in me, I am directing the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service that from today, teachers’ use of mother tongue instruction is compulsory in all schools. The GES is to ensure strict enforcement of this. This is part of President Mahama’s reset agenda.”

Following the announcement, social media users shared varied opinions under a video posted by @prof.lalaviktoir on TikTok.

User My_brother commented: “I also think that with this new initiative, Ghanaian Language should be a core subject in our final exams, and English should be elective, just as French is. Why must English, which is not my mother tongue, determine my educational progress whilst my mother tongue is optional? #ResetOurEducationSystem.”

Another user, Moses_swastika, argued that the policy must be supported by strategic teacher postings, saying: “It must go with posting teachers to areas where their mother tongue or the local language is spoken.”

However, others raised concerns about the practicality of the policy. Sparkle asked: “How am I going to use my Dangme to teach in Bawku where I currently teach?”

Lierecharles wrote: “Inconsistent language policy in our education system,” while Sir Ernest questioned, “Why is the Minister not speaking his mother tongue?”

The new directive comes amid renewed efforts to strengthen foundational learning and promote cultural identity through the use of indigenous languages. Education experts have long argued that early instruction in a child’s first language enhances understanding and academic performance.

However, the latest move has also reignited debate over Ghana’s language policy in education — an issue that has shifted multiple times over the decades.

Mr Iddrisu’s directive signals a firm stance by the current administration to make local language instruction a permanent feature of Ghana’s education reform agenda.