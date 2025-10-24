Castro’s mother has passed away, four years after her son was officially declared dead

The mother of late Ghanaian hiplife icon, Castro Under Fire, Lydia Naa Deide Tagoe, has passed away, leaving family, friends, and fans in deep sorrow.

The sad news was confirmed by her son and Castro’s brother, McBaby Nana Kwame Martin, who announced her death in an emotional Facebook post. The cause of her passing remains undisclosed at this time.

In his touching message, McBaby poured out his grief, describing his late mother as his “best friend” and “angel on earth.”

He wrote: “I am broken and short of words, but God knows best. I lost my best friend and my angel on earth this morning. Rest on, Mommy, forever in my heart… Wherever you are, may God keep you safe.”

He continued with a note of faith, adding: “Life hasn’t been fair to me, but in all things, I give thanks and praises to my Most High God. Rest on, Mommy, Lydia Naa Deide Tagoe.”

The emotional post was accompanied by a photo of McBaby and his late mother, which quickly drew heartfelt comments from friends, fans, and sympathisers. Many offered their condolences and prayers, recalling Madam Tagoe’s strength and the pain she endured following her son’s disappearance.

Madam Lydia Tagoe’s passing comes four years after her son, Theophilus Tagoe, widely known as Castro Under Fire, was officially declared dead, seven years after he went missing.

The award-winning musician and his female friend, Janet Bandu, were reported to have drowned in a jet ski accident at the Ada Estuary on 6 July 2014 while vacationing with former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan, his brother Baffour Gyan, and friends.

Despite the tragedy, Madam Tagoe never gave up hope. She publicly maintained her belief that her son was still alive, often saying she felt his spirit near her.

Her death, therefore, marks the end of a poignant chapter in one of Ghana’s most heartbreaking music stories, that of a mother’s undying love and faith.

