King Promise responds after backlash over comment that Lagos is 'bigger than Ghana'

Ghanaian singer King Promise has finally addressed the criticism that trailed his recent claim that Lagos is “bigger than Ghana,” a statement that sparked widespread debate on social media and drew backlash from some Ghanaians who felt he disrespected his home country.

The “Terminator” hitmaker came under fire after a video of him in conversation with Nigerian TikTok personality Peller surfaced online. In the clip, King Promise was heard saying that “Lagos is bigger than the whole of Ghana,” a comment that immediately sparked backlash across social media platforms.

The statement triggered widespread debate, with many Ghanaians taking to X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms to correct what they described as a “basic factual error.”

Critics argued that while Lagos may have a larger population density, its total population and land area are far smaller than Ghana’s. Others took the opportunity to tease the artiste, joking about his geography knowledge and urging him to “go back to class.”

In response to the criticism, King Promise appeared to take the backlash in stride. On 22 October 2025, he posted a light-hearted photo of himself on X, holding a geography textbook, with the caption: “Research has begun.”

The post quickly gained traction, with fans applauding his sense of humour and willingness to laugh at himself. Many interpreted the gesture as a subtle acknowledgment of his mistake, while others playfully urged him not to “go and sin no more.”

Although the controversy briefly made King Promise a trending topic online, the musician’s witty response seems to have turned the situation around in his favour. His fans praised him for handling the incident gracefully rather than reacting defensively.

