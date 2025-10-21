King Promise faces backlash after claiming Lagos is bigger than the whole of Ghana

Popular Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste King Promise has faced a wave of backlash online after a video emerged in which he mistakenly claimed that Lagos, Nigeria, is larger than the entire nation of Ghana.

In the now-viral clip, King Promise was seen chatting with Nigerian TikTok personality Peller in Accra when he made the controversial statement while comparing the population sizes of both countries and their influence on music streaming figures.

“Nigeria is bigger than Ghana; come to think of it, the whole of Ghana is not bigger than Lagos. Lagos is bigger than the whole of Ghana, and it’s not even the capital of Nigeria. So, if you’re talking numbers, it’s not even fair. Ghana has 24 million people; Nigeria is about 300 million,” he said.

King Promise

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments quickly drew sharp criticism from Ghanaians, many of whom accused the musician of being uninformed and careless with his words. Some argued that such a statement from a public figure of his stature could easily mislead fans.

Social media reactions poured in across X (formerly Twitter), with users mocking his understanding of geography. One wrote, “Bro is still holding on to the social studies he was taught in 2013,” while another said, “The ignorance on display is staggering.”

However, according to the Ghana Statistical Service, Ghana’s population stood at 30.83 million following the 2021 Population and Housing Census, with projections estimating 33.7 million by 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government’s official website puts the city’s population at just over 22 million, although accurate figures remain hard to verify due to rapid urban growth.

Despite its high population density, Lagos is far smaller in land size compared to Ghana, which spans over 238,000 square kilometres.

Several users attempted to correct King Promise’s statement online.

ADVERTISEMENT

@GHDeservesBest commented: “Lagos isn’t bigger than Ghana; it’s more populated. Ghana’s population is about 34 million, whereas Lagos is over 20 million.”

@Protocore37 added: “Lagos isn’t bigger geographically, just more populated. Its population density is higher than Ghana’s entire country.”

@Casparr01 concluded: “Somebody tell King Promise that population size and land size are not the same thing.”