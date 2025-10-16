Daddy Lumba’s funeral faces further delay as court adjourns Akosua Serwaa’s injunction case

A High Court in Kumasi has postponed to 28 October 2025 the hearing of a case filed by Mrs Akosua Serwaa, the wife of the late Ghanaian highlife icon Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba. She is seeking a judicial declaration recognising her as the sole surviving spouse and the only person entitled to perform widowhood rites at his funeral.

Daddy Lumba passed away on 26 July 2025, and his final funeral rites are scheduled for 6 December 2025 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi. However, those plans could face disruption following the legal challenge brought by Mrs Serwaa against Mr Kofi Owusu Fosu, the head of the musician’s extended family, and Ms Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni. The suit contests the organisation of the funeral and raises questions surrounding the circumstances of the singer’s death.

According to Citi news, during proceedings on Thursday, 16 October, lawyers representing the defendants informed the court that they had filed a motion questioning Mrs Serwaa’s legal capacity to initiate the case. The presiding judge, Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, declined to hear that objection, explaining that “the issue was not before the court”.

Counsel for the plaintiff objected to the move, insisting that the matter scheduled for the day was the application for an injunction already before the court. After hearing both sides, the judge adjourned the case and encouraged the parties to reach an amicable settlement.

She, however, noted that if the matter proceeds, “it will be treated as a priority case.”

Lawyers for the defendants further informed the court that they had filed a conditional appearance motion pending the substantive hearing. The court directed all parties to submit their responses within 14 days before adjourning the matter.

Speaking to the press after the hearing, Mr William Kusi, counsel for the plaintiff, said he hoped the case would not extend into December, warning that delays could affect the scheduled funeral.

“We are committed to protecting Lumba’s integrity. We are ready to ensure that the funeral date is honoured,” Mr Kusi stated.

Mrs Serwaa is asking the court to restrain Ms Odo Broni from “publicly presenting herself as the surviving wife” of the late musician.

She maintains that she remains Daddy Lumba’s lawful wife, and neither she nor her children were consulted when the family announced the funeral date , which they allegedly learned about through social media.

According to her, her marriage to the late musician remained “valid and legally binding” at the time of his death. She further claims that the family head informed her that she would not be allowed to perform the widowhood rites , a role traditionally reserved for a deceased man’s legal spouse.

She also alleges that after Lumba’s passing, “a woman identified as Odo Broni suddenly emerged, claiming to have been married to him and to share children with him.”