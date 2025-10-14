I’m happy about Daddy Lumba’s wives’ drama but Odo Bronii will win - Ajagurajah

Prophet Ajagurajah has expressed his amusement and satisfaction over the ongoing disputes between the wives and family of the late Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, following his passing.

In an interview on Okay FM, which surfaced on social media on 13 October 2025, the outspoken clergyman remarked that he was “very pleased” with the disagreements between Daddy Lumba’s two wives , Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni , regarding the musician’s burial date and other family matters.

Ajagurajah stated that the situation keeps the late musician’s name in public discourse, something he personally admires. “What Lumba’s wives are doing is very nice. Haven’t you seen that Lumba’s name is always in the news? That is how I want mine to be,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to reveal that he intends to follow in the late singer’s footsteps by marrying multiple women. “That is the same way I want my wives to fight during my burial. Through that, my name will always be in the news. By now, the ghosts are praising him because women are fighting over him,” he added jokingly.

The prophet also weighed in on the ongoing tension between the late musician’s partners, predicting that Odo Broni, the younger wife, would eventually prevail in the legal dispute. “If you ask me, I would say the younger wife will win the case. The one who was closer to him knows his secrets. Moreover, he introduced her to a lot of people, so most of the prominent figures know her,” Ajagurajah said.

ADVERTISEMENT