Trouble looms as Daddy Lumba’s wife and children file injunction against funeral

Tension is brewing over the burial of Ghana’s legendary highlife musician, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, as his wife and children have filed an injunction against his final funeral and burial arrangements.

According to the family, the decision to schedule his final funeral rites for Saturday, 6 December 2025, was made without the consent or involvement of his legal wife, Mrs Akosua Serwah Fosuh, or their children.

In a statement dated Thursday, 9 October 2025, the immediate family expressed shock at discovering the funeral plans through social media, describing the situation as “deeply distressing.” The statement accused Abusuapanyin Kofi Wusu and the funeral committee of acting in their own interests rather than respecting the wishes of the late musician’s direct family.

The family stated:

Hearing about your own husband's funeral plans for the first time through social media is deeply distressing. This situation clearly shows that Abusuapanyin Kofi Wusu and the funeral committee are acting in their own interests, without regard for the wishes and rights of the deceased's direct family.

They further condemned the move as a show of disrespect, alleging a deliberate attempt to exclude the immediate family from all funeral-related discussions. The statement read:

On 8 October 2025, Abusuapanyin Kofi Wusu granted an interview in which he publicly announced a funeral date for Mr Fosuh without consulting Mrs Akosua Serwah Fosuh (the legal wife) or their children. This action shows a complete lack of respect for the immediate family, who must make appropriate preparations before travelling to Ghana for the funeral.

The family added that since Daddy Lumba’s passing, there had been “a continuous and deliberate effort to marginalise Mrs Akosua Serwah Fosuh, the wedded wife, in all funeral-related decisions,” describing such conduct as culturally and morally unacceptable. They also noted that the cause of death remains under investigation.

The statement further highlighted that Mr Charles Kwadwo Fosuh was a citizen of the Federal Republic of Germany and was legally married to Mrs Akosua Serwah Fosuh on 23 December 2004 in Bornheim, Germany. It stressed that German law prohibits a person who is legally married from entering into another marriage.

Confirming their legal action, the statement added:

Due to the confusion and lack of proper communication from the funeral committee, the direct family has filed an injunction on both the funeral date and the burial arrangements until proper dialogue and consensus are achieved.

The family extended appreciation to fans and well-wishers worldwide for their support and urged the public to disregard any unofficial announcements concerning the funeral until further notice.