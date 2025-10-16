Stonebwoy explains why comparing him to Shatta Wale in a lyrical battle is unfair (video)

Ghanaian dancehall heavyweight Stonebwoy has boldly declared that comparing him to Shatta Wale on a lyrical level would be unfair, claiming “the difference is clear.”

During an interview with Headless YouTuber, the host jokingly presented a hypothetical scenario in which businessman Ibrahim Mahama and Dr. Osei Kwame Despite consider organising a charity boxing match between the long-time music rivals to raise funds for a good cause.

But Stonebwoy quickly shut down the idea. “Am I a boxer?” he asked rhetorically, repeating the question to emphasise his disbelief. When the interviewer clarified that it was intended for charity, Stonebwoy responded again, “Am I a boxer?”

He went on to explain that even a lyrical face-off would be pointless, arguing that it would not be a fair match. “Even if you want to extend that conversation to a lyrical battle, you know, it’s not something that is compatible because it would be like I’m cheating somebody,” he said. “Because the difference is clear. Let everybody do their thing, you know. We shall meet at the top.”

Stonebwoy addressed his long-standing tensions with Shatta Wale, clarifying that no one in the industry deliberately targets or insults the SM boss. According to the “Therapy” hitmaker, musicians in Ghana’s entertainment scene do not wake up with the intention of attacking Shatta Wale.

He explained, it is the “Ayoo” crooner who often initiates conflict by going online to rant, criticise, and pick fights with colleagues , even those who have shown him nothing but respect. “No artiste will just wake up in the morning, pick his camera, and go live to insult or attack Shatta Wale. But he does that, and not just once or twice. He goes hard on almost everyone in the industry,” Stonebwoy stated.

He went on to add that Shatta Wale’s repeated outbursts have turned him into his own worst enemy, as his constant confrontations push people away instead of promoting unity. “Shatta Wale is his own enemy. He keeps ranting about issues and going hard on people unnecessarily. That’s why people react the way they do. It’s not an attack , it’s a reaction,” Stonebwoy emphasised. The dancehall musician concluded by urging for maturity, respect, and collaboration among Ghanaian artistes, stressing that continuous feuds only hold back the growth of the music industry.