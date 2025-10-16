EOCO boss Raymond Archer is now my best friend; God sent him – Shatta Wale

Dancehall star Shatta Wale has described investigative journalist Raymond Archer as his “best friend”, crediting him for helping to educate Ghanaians about the importance of buying vehicles from legitimate sources.

Speaking during an interview on Prime Time on JoyPrime, the outspoken musician reflected on his past arrest and said he now views the experience as a divine lesson rather than a misfortune.

“Raymond Archer is now my best friend because I feel God sent him to educate the people of Ghana — and that’s exactly what he did,” Shatta Wale said. “He taught us how to buy cars appropriately and from the right sources. Yes, buyer beware. That’s one major problem we’ve solved in this country.”

The ‘Melissa’ hitmaker went on to acknowledge that many people might still associate Archer with his arrest, but he insists that everything happened for a reason.

“Maybe you might think he arrested me and blah blah blah. But all that he did was God-ordained, you know what I mean? He’s really opened our eyes to certain things,” he said.

According to Shatta Wale, the experience has inspired him to be more cautious with his own purchases and to encourage young people to adopt the same mindset.

“It’s about time the youth get wise and know how to purchase properties,” he added. “Even me, that’s what I’m doing now. Whenever I want to buy something, I ask myself, is it solid?”

Shatta Wale’s comments come after his widely publicised arrest over an alleged involvement in a car fraud case, which attracted significant media attention.

