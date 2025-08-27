'I fear no one in Ghana; I’ll buy a new Lamborghini in two months' - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has once again proven why he is one of Ghana’s most controversial and outspoken entertainers.

Following his recent arrest and subsequent release from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the self-acclaimed “Dancehall King” took to social media to fire shots at his critics and reaffirm his resilience.

In a bold declaration, Shatta Wale stated:

I no fear anybody for Ghana. If dem try me, Shatta Wale, I go buy new Lamborghini next two months

The remark comes in the wake of intense media scrutiny over his time in EOCO custody. Shatta Wale was taken into EOCO custody on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, after he voluntarily reported to the agency’s headquarters in Accra with his lawyer, Cephas Biyuo.The investigation focuses on alleged irregularities involving the luxury vehicle, which was earlier seized by EOCO on suspicion of being linked to a wider financial scandal in the United States. Officials are also examining possible breaches of Ghana’s tax regulations in connection with the car.Shatta Wale was released the following day, 21 August 2025, after meeting revised bail conditions of GH₵5 million with two sureties.

Shatta Wale, known for his flamboyant lifestyle and unapologetic statements, has often courted controversy both on and off stage. His latest comments have sparked widespread reactions, with fans divided between admiration for his confidence and criticism of what some describe as “unnecessary bragging.”

