Shatta Wale is the Daddy Lumba of our time, whether you like it or not – Captain Smart

Media personality Captain Smart has stirred conversation with a striking comparison between dancehall star Shatta Wale and the late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba.

In a video shared on X on 22 August 2025, Captain Smart praised Shatta Wale’s artistry, stressing that his level of creativity is on par with that of the late Daddy Lumba.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X arrested after being found loitering on streets in underwear

He elaborated that Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale, has made immense contributions to Ghana’s music industry, achievements which, in his view, place him as the “Daddy Lumba of this generation”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Smart declared,

This is not because I like Shatta Wale, but whether you like it or not, Shatta Wale is the Lumba of our time. You can choose to hate him or like him,

His remarks come amidst the ongoing controversies surrounding Shatta Wale, particularly the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) investigation into his 2019 Lamborghini Urus.

Background

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Wale was taken into EOCO custody on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, after he voluntarily reported to the agency’s headquarters in Accra with his lawyer, Cephas Biyuo.

The investigation focuses on alleged irregularities involving the luxury vehicle, which was earlier seized by EOCO on suspicion of being linked to a wider financial scandal in the United States. Officials are also examining possible breaches of Ghana’s tax regulations in connection with the car.

READ MORE: MOG accuses Shatta Wale of using his works to defraud a company of millions

ADVERTISEMENT