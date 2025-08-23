MzGee reveals death prophecy forced her to quit TV3 in 2021 [Video]

Prominent Ghanaian television presenter MzGee has publicly disclosed that her 2021 resignation from TV3 was motivated by a death prophecy she received regarding her professional role.

Speaking on her current programme, Gee O'clock, in an episode shared on social media on August 22, 2025, MzGee provided detailed insights into the circumstances surrounding her departure from the network.

The prophecy originated from an Assemblies of God Church service that MzGee did not attend personally.

According to her account, the spiritual message warned of imminent life-threatening danger to a female television presenter who hosted a reality programme.

A close friend relayed this information to MzGee, who recognised clear parallels to her position as host of TV3's prominent reality show Mentor.

MzGee explained that the prophecy, combined with disturbing dreams about death, significantly impacted her psychological well-being and ultimately influenced her professional decision-making.

She emphasised that her resignation was not attributable to widely speculated professional disputes or workplace rivalries but rather represented a deliberate choice to prioritise her personal safety and well-being.

MzGee stated, underscoring the seriousness with which she regarded the spiritual warning.

I asked myself, would I have ignored it and then gone to stand on stage only to fall and die? So, yes, I acted on it. That was why I resigned

The media personality acknowledged the existence of fraudulent religious practitioners while maintaining her commitment to spiritual vigilance.

She explained, describing how she engaged in prayer and fasting and sought divine guidance upon receiving the prophecy.

Even if it's from a questionable source, I will still turn to my faith and pray against it

During the broadcast, MzGee presented an audio recording of the original prophecy, in which a pastor requested congregational prayers for a "fair, tall lady" employed at a television station whose life faced danger while hosting a reality programme.

MzGee's tenure at Media General's TV3 spanned less than two years before her departure.