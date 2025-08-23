Ridge Hospital nurse sues Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian for GHC7M over assault & defamation

Rejoice. Tsotso Bortei, a nurse at Ridge Hospital, has filed a GHS 7 million lawsuit against social media personality and activist Ralph Saint Williams, popularly known as Ralph De Fellow Ghanaian.

The suit follows an alleged physical assault and defamation incident that occurred on August 17, 2025, during a confrontation involving relatives of a patient at the hospital.

According to a Writ of Summons filed at the High Court in Accra on August 20, 2025, and sighted by Citi News, Bortei is demanding GHS 5 million in damages for battery and an additional GHS 2 million for defamation.

MUST READ: Top 10 Best Universities in Africa According to QS World University Rankings 2026

Court documents state that Williams allegedly assaulted the nurse, resulting in injuries such as a dislocated shoulder and hand damage, impairing her ability to perform her professional duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement of claim also accuses Williams of making defamatory remarks against Bortei, labelling her a “liar” and alleging that she fabricated her injuries:

Liar, wo se wo nsam abu. Duabɔ bebam. You say you have suffered an injured hand and a dislocated shoulder. This is cooked up to cover the nonsense going on at the hospital.

Bortei’s legal team, led by Charles Delali Blagogee of Blagogee, Blacksword & Co., argues that these public comments have tarnished her professional reputation, exposed her to public ridicule, and damaged her credibility as a healthcare worker.

The nurse is seeking the following reliefs from the court:

ADVERTISEMENT

A public apology and retraction of the defamatory statements, issued with equal prominence.

A perpetual injunction restraining Williams from further defamatory remarks.

A 50-metre restraining order against Williams.

Legal costs and any additional reliefs the court deems appropriate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court has ordered Williams to enter an appearance within eight days of service or risk a default judgement.

Full Law Suit Against Ralph