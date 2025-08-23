FIFA World Cup 2026 final draw to be held on December 5

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated moments in world football. On Friday, December 5, 2025, the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ will take place at the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, where the group-stage matchups for the tournament will be revealed.
The announcement was jointly made by US President Donald J. Trump, in his capacity as Chairman of the Kennedy Centre, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a briefing at the White House.
The event will bring together team officials, ambassadors, host city representatives, global media, and fans from across the world in a milestone moment on the road to what is billed as the biggest and most engaging FIFA World Cup in history.
The Kennedy Centre, America’s national cultural landmark and a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy, will serve as the iconic backdrop.
The FIFA World Cup Trophy will be on display as the world’s top footballing nations discover their group opponents ahead of the tournament, which kicks off on June 11, 2026, at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca and culminates with the final at New York/New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026.
Fan Participation in the Final Draw
For the first time in FIFA history, fans will have the chance to attend the Final Draw through a special lottery system. Supporters from each of the 16 host cities—two in Canada, three in Mexico, and 11 across the United States—will be eligible to win complimentary tickets, including a VIP experience.
Details on the lottery procedure will be announced in due course.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed excitement about the landmark event, saying:
We are excited to host the most anticipated Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup in history in the cultural and entertainment heart of the United States, the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC. The draw is a major milestone and one that will continue the remarkable build-up to the biggest sporting event ever.
Global Broadcast and Match Seeding
The draw will begin at 12:00 local time (18:00 CET) and will be broadcast live to audiences across the three host countries and worldwide via FIFA’s Media Partners. Teams from the host nations have already been seeded: Mexico (A1), Canada (B1), and the USA (D1), in line with the official match schedule released last year.
The FIFA play-off tournament will also take place in North America in March 2026, featuring six teams from five different confederations competing for the final two berths. UEFA will hold its own separate playoffs for the last four European slots. Following this, the 76th FIFA Congress will be hosted in Vancouver, Canada, on April 30, 2026.
So far, 13 teams have secured qualification for the tournament alongside the three hosts:
Defending champions Argentina
Australia
Brazil
Ecuador
IR Iran
Japan
Jordan (making their World Cup debut)
Korea Republic
New Zealand
Uzbekistan (first-time qualifiers)
In total, 42 of the 48 participating teams will be confirmed before the draw, with the remaining six determined through March’s play-offs.