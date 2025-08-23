Fake Diogo Jota foundation website shut down after raising £50,000 in donations

A website claiming to represent the Diogo Jota Foundation has been taken offline after raising nearly £50,000 in donations, amid allegations that it was not connected to the late Liverpool forward’s family or the club.

The Portuguese international and his brother tragically died in a car accident in July, just days after Jota married his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso.

Only three days after his passing, the domain diogojotafoundation.org was launched, appealing for public donations.

By August 21, the website claimed to have collected £47,715.

However, investigations revealed that neither Liverpool FC nor Jota’s family had any affiliation with the platform.

According to The Telegraph, the club confirmed that both it and the family were unaware of the foundation’s existence.

The UK Charity Commission further confirmed that no registration had been filed for such an organisation.

The website displayed the logos of Liverpool FC, UNICEF, Allianz, and the Portuguese Platform of Development NGOs, but at least three of these organisations denied working with the so-called foundation.

As of the morning of August 22, the website had been deactivated, redirecting visitors to a domain hosting service instead.

Liverpool has already announced an official tribute in Jota’s memory through the LFC Foundation.

In July, the club revealed plans to launch a grassroots football programme bearing his name. Fans were also encouraged to honour the late striker by purchasing official jerseys with “Diogo J. 20” printed on the back, with all profits going directly to the foundation.

The removal of the fake website highlights the dangers of online scams exploiting grief and high-profile tragedies. Supporters are urged to channel their tributes and donations through Liverpool FC’s official initiatives to ensure Jota’s legacy is honoured authentically and respectfully.