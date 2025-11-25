Sarkodie misses out as Nasty C names his top three Ghanaian rappers

South African hip-hop star Nasty C has stirred conversation in Ghana’s music circles after revealing that Sarkodie , widely regarded as the country’s most decorated rapper, does not make his current top three list of Ghanaian rappers.

Speaking during an interview on Joy Prime on 24 November 2025, Nasty C explained that although Sarkodie did not feature in his top three selections, he still considered him among the strongest talents on the continent.

“He’s not in my top three at the moment. He is definitely in the top five,” he said.

When asked whether he would consider a collaboration with Sarkodie following their much-discussed ‘beef’ in 2022, Nasty C gave a cautious response:

“I don’t know, we would have to have a conversation.”

Pressed further on why such a conversation had not yet taken place, the rapper suggested that conflicting schedules and the absence of a formal mediator might be to blame.

“I think a lot of things got lost in translation… No one’s organised that sit-down just yet, and we are both just busy with our lives,” he remarked.

Nasty C emphasised that he is open to resolving the tension, noting that he had already extended an olive branch through his 2022 song “No Big Deal”, in which he addressed misunderstandings between himself and Sarkodie and expressed admiration for him.

However, he hinted that Sarkodie may have taken the song the wrong way.

“I said that in the song that I put out, but I guess I don’t know if he misunderstood it or if someone was in his ear and told him the wrong message. His response to the song was a little spicy,” he added.

“I don’t know where his head is at the moment… but if he were to ask us to sit down and have a chat, yeah, for sure.”

In “No Big Deal”, released in November 2022, Nasty C addressed his long-standing issues with A-Reece and opened up about why he had never worked with Sarkodie. In the opening verse, he revealed:

“When I first met Sarkodie, he wouldn’t shake my hand, cool. I’m not too proud to say but I’m still a fan.”

He admitted later in the track that he had declined two opportunities to work with Sarkodie, blaming his reluctance on fear rather than scheduling conflicts:

“Two requests over the years and I declined them both. I just make up some dumb excuse like; I’m in album mode. But looking back on that today, I was in coward mode.”

Sarkodie eventually replied in December 2022 with “Landlord”, dismissing claims that he had reached out to Nasty C and suggesting the South African rapper was wrestling with his own insecurities.

“I ain’t gotta shake your hand so you can walk out… I never reached out homie but I know what you doing. Such a smart ass, touching the God is part of the plan,” Sarkodie rapped.

