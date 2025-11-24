Rapper Agbeko finally agrees to rehab with full support from Edem

Ghanaian hiplife musician Agbeko has reportedly taken the first decisive step towards rehabilitation after years of battling substance misuse. The artiste has been admitted to the Pantang Hospital in the Ga East District of the Greater Accra Region, where he is expected to undergo treatment and recovery support.

The update was shared by fellow rapper Edem, who revealed that Agbeko contacted him earlier in the week, expressing a genuine desire to seek help and rebuild his life. According to Edem, both he and his Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) team acted swiftly once Agbeko reached out.

In a statement, Edem said: “It is with great joy that I inform all well-wishers and family… Agbeko reached out this week and expressed his willingness to get help and get better. My team at VRMG and I arranged for him to be taken to Pantang for rehabilitation, and we have committed to paying all expenses during his stay.”

He also shared photographs showing himself, Agbeko and members of the team at the hospital premises, signalling the beginning of what many hope will be the rapper’s successful recovery journey.

Agbeko’s decision to accept rehabilitation comes only days after he initially turned down Edem’s offer of support. Once a vibrant force in Ghana’s hiplife scene, the Ototo Me rapper has in recent years struggled with addiction-related challenges that contributed to a sharp decline in his career.

Public concern for his welfare intensified after a viral video surfaced showing the artiste pleading with media personality Andy Dosty for money to buy food. Although Andy Dosty declined to give him money, he later invited Agbeko onto his Hitz FM programme, where the rapper disclosed that his substance issues began after an ex-girlfriend introduced him to drugs.

