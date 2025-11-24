Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Rapper Agbeko finally agrees to rehab with full support from Edem

24 November 2025 at 10:21
Rapper Agbeko
Rapper Agbeko

Ghanaian hiplife musician Agbeko has reportedly taken the first decisive step towards rehabilitation after years of battling substance misuse. The artiste has been admitted to the Pantang Hospital in the Ga East District of the Greater Accra Region, where he is expected to undergo treatment and recovery support.

The update was shared by fellow rapper Edem, who revealed that Agbeko contacted him earlier in the week, expressing a genuine desire to seek help and rebuild his life. According to Edem, both he and his Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) team acted swiftly once Agbeko reached out.

READ MORE: Here’s why Moliy’s 'Shake It to the Max' was not nominated at the 2026 Grammys

In a statement, Edem said: “It is with great joy that I inform all well-wishers and family… Agbeko reached out this week and expressed his willingness to get help and get better. My team at VRMG and I arranged for him to be taken to Pantang for rehabilitation, and we have committed to paying all expenses during his stay.”

Recommended For You
Movies
2024-12-21T22:34:35+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024

Ghanaian Cinema on the Rise! From laugh-out-loud comedies to heartfelt dramas, discover the top 5 films redefining storytelling in Ghana. With powerhouse casts, visionary directors, and captivating narratives, these movies are putting Ghanaian cinema on the global map.
Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024
Movies
2024-12-21T22:25:48+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian podcasts to listen to

Ghana's podcasting revolution: From relatable banter to empowering conversations, these creators are redefining storytelling and connecting a nation
Top 5 Ghanaian podcasts to listen to
Movies
2024-11-28T14:31:10+00:00

5 Ghanaian comedians who gave us the best memes(VIDEO)

Ghanaian comedians and actors have become global meme icons, blending humour with relatable scenarios to create viral moments that transcend borders. Some Ghanaian have delivered unforgettable memes through their exaggerated expressions, witty remarks, and comedic timing
ADVERTISEMENT

He also shared photographs showing himself, Agbeko and members of the team at the hospital premises, signalling the beginning of what many hope will be the rapper’s successful recovery journey.

READ MORE: Detty December 2025: All the Biggest Events Happening in Ghana to Make Your Christmas Lit

Agbeko’s decision to accept rehabilitation comes only days after he initially turned down Edem’s offer of support. Once a vibrant force in Ghana’s hiplife scene, the Ototo Me rapper has in recent years struggled with addiction-related challenges that contributed to a sharp decline in his career.

Public concern for his welfare intensified after a viral video surfaced showing the artiste pleading with media personality Andy Dosty for money to buy food. Although Andy Dosty declined to give him money, he later invited Agbeko onto his Hitz FM programme, where the rapper disclosed that his substance issues began after an ex-girlfriend introduced him to drugs.

READ MORE: Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories You Might Have Missed (17–21 Nov)

ADVERTISEMENT

Agbeko’s admission into rehabilitation marks a significant turning point, and many within the industry are hopeful that this marks the beginning of his recovery and eventual return to music.

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.