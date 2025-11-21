Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories You Might Have Missed (17–21 Nov)

Ghana’s entertainment industry was alive with drama, revelations, and high-profile updates this week. From courtroom testimonies to personal confessions and industry insights, here’s a concise summary of the stories that dominated public conversation.

1. Daddy Lumba’s elder sister speaks on Odo Broni case

In a court hearing, Ernestina Fosuh, elder sister of highlife legend Daddy Lumba, clarified that the musician never married Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni. Testifying under oath, she revealed that although her brother had six children with Odo Broni, there was no official marriage. “There is no marriage between Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni, despite the children they had together,” she said, emphasising that the legal wife, Akosua Serwaa, remains the only spouse recognised under customary and civil law.

2. Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanin defends ₵30,000 bank withdrawal

In a story that sparked public debate, Daddy Lumba’s abusuapanin (family head) addressed questions surrounding a ₵30,000 withdrawal from the musician’s bank account. The family representative defended the transaction, explaining it was a legitimate family-related expense. This revelation gave fans insight into the financial management of one of Ghana’s music icons.

3. Edem expresses disappointment over Agbeko’s rejection of rehabilitation programme

Rap legend Edem voiced frustration after fellow artiste Agbeko declined a rehabilitation programme intended to support him. Speaking publicly, Edem described the refusal as disheartening, stressing the importance of seeking help when facing personal and professional challenges. “It’s disappointing when someone refuses help that could truly turn things around,” he stated.

4. Kuami Eugene opens up on his journey at Lynx Entertainment

Kuami Eugene shared an intimate account of navigating his career at Lynx Entertainment alongside other prominent talents such as Kidi. The award-winning singer highlighted the pressures and competition within the label while expressing gratitude for the mentorship and guidance that helped him survive and thrive. “Working with such talented colleagues taught me resilience and the importance of focus,” Kuami Eugene reflected.

5. Appiah Biblical updates the public on Agradaa’s court appearance

Television evangelist Appiah Biblical provided a court update on the current condition of imprisoned televangelist Agradaa. Speaking outside the courtroom, he noted the significant physical transformation she had undergone during incarceration. “If you see Agradaa today, you would be shocked. She has really changed, and her appearance surprised everyone present,” he revealed, emphasising that Agradaa continues to seek a plea bargain in her ongoing legal case.

