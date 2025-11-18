Kuami Eugene shares how he survived at Lynx Entertainment amid KiDi and other big talents

Ghana’s music scene is often portrayed as a fierce battleground where artistes constantly strive to outdo one another. Yet, according to Kuami Eugene, his time at Lynx Entertainment was driven not by rivalry, but by sheer determination to survive.

In a revealing conversation with NY DJ on BTM Afrika, the Rockstar opened up about his motivations, firmly stating that competition was never part of his mindset.

“The truth is, I’ve never seen KiDi as a competition, not even today,” he said, a remark that may challenge the long-held public perception of a friendly rivalry between the two Lynx stars. He broadened this view, adding, “I’ve never seen anybody at Lynx as a competition.”

Kuami Eugene explained that his perspective was shaped by the different circumstances under which he joined the label. “When I got there, everybody was already doing their own thing. I was there to do mine. I was hungrier than they were, and that wasn’t their fault,” he noted.

He described the stark contrast between his early struggles and the more comfortable starting point others may have had. “Maybe they had something before joining Lynx Entertainment. I came with nothing. I had to build everything from scratch, so perhaps I arrived better prepared. I had so much to lose.”

He recounted the relentless hustle of his early days: while KiDi drove to the studio, he was “walking from Fadama to Achimota to use the company’s studio,” barely resting as he worked to create opportunities for himself. The sacrifices, he said, were immense. “I wasn’t sleeping at all.”

Kuami Eugene added that his determination may have inadvertently fuelled a sense of competition in others. “Maybe KiDi was just chilled until he realised I could actually worry—and that pushed him to step up.” But for him, he insisted, the focus remained firmly on his own journey. “For me, it was never a competition.”

Despite his individual drive, he stressed the respect he held for his colleagues, acknowledging how much he learnt from being part of the Lynx family. “I respected the fact that I could learn a few things from KiDi, MzVee, DJ Vyrusky, Richie Mensah, and the rest.” He reflected that the environment felt collaborative rather than competitive. “No one was competition at Lynx Entertainment. It felt like a family where I could learn important lessons from everyone.”

The Angela hitmaker’s account underscores a powerful truth: his ambition was not rooted in outperforming others but in building a life from nothing. “That hunger, doing the music, chasing a hit song, had nothing to do with competing. I came to survive.”

