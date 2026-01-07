Ablakwa appeals to UK to scrap IELTS requirement for Ghanaian students and professionals

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has formally requested an exemption for Ghanaian students and professionals from the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and the associated fees when applying to study or work in the United Kingdom.

He made the appeal during a meeting with the British High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Christian Rogg, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, January 6, 2026.

The engagement focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Ghana and the United Kingdom and identified areas for enhanced cooperation, including security, trade, job creation, health, education, governance and constitutional review.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Ablakwa explained that the IELTS requirement places an unnecessary burden on Ghanaians, stressing that English has long been the country’s official language and the medium of instruction at all levels of education.

He said:

We called for Ghana to be exempted from the IELTS and the fees payable by Ghanaian students and professionals, since English has long been the medium of instruction in Ghana

The meeting also explored the development of frameworks to protect the welfare and improve the working conditions of Ghanaian health practitioners seeking employment abroad, as both countries continue to strengthen cooperation in human resource development.

I called for a government to government framework for the protection and improved conditions of particularly Ghanaian health practitioners who work and aspire to work in the UK.

The appeal forms part of ongoing engagements between Ghana and the United Kingdom as both countries explore ways to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen cooperation in key sectors.