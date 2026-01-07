Kamala Harris blasts Trump administration’s capture of Venezuela’s Maduro as ‘unlawful and unwise’

Former US Vice-President and prominent Democratic figure Kamala Harris has strongly criticised recent actions by President Donald Trump in Venezuela, saying they do not make the United States “safer, stronger, or more affordable” and warning they could lead to chaos

In a social media post, Kamala Harris said that although Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro is a “brutal, illegitimate dictator”, this does not justify the Trump administration’s use of force or its handling of Venezuelan affairs.

She described the move as “both unlawful and unwise”, adding: “That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise.”

Ms Harris drew parallels with past US interventions, arguing that conflicts framed as being about regime change or national security have historically resulted in long-term instability and hardship for American families.

She wrote:

We’ve seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that are sold as strength but turn into chaos, and American families pay the price.

She also criticised what she described as misleading justifications for the operation, asserting that the American public is tired of being misled about the true motives behind such foreign interventions.

Ms Harris added:

The American people do not want this, and they are tired of being lied to

She argued that the situation in Venezuela “is not about drugs or democracy”, but rather about oil and what she described as Mr Trump’s desire to project himself as a regional strongman.

She said:

If he cared about either, he wouldn’t pardon a convicted drug trafficker or sideline Venezuela’s legitimate opposition while pursuing deals with Maduro’s cronies,

According to Kamala Harris, the President is risking American lives and spending billions of dollars without providing clear legal authority, a defined exit plan or tangible benefits for citizens at home.

“The President is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilising a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home,” she stated.

She further called for a shift in national priorities, urging leadership that focuses on lowering the cost of living for working families, enforcing the rule of law, strengthening international alliances and putting the American people first.

The comments come amid intense controversy over recent US military and political actions in Venezuela, including the capture of Mr Maduro and his wife in a raid on Caracas.

The Trump administration subsequently announced that Venezuela would turn over millions of barrels of oil to the United States, a move critics say raises questions over legality, international norms and the nation’s long-term strategic interests

As reported by CBS News, Ms Harris’s remarks have drawn sharp responses from Republican lawmakers, who argue that the removal of Mr Maduro and subsequent actions strengthen regional security and reduce threats posed by narcotics trafficking.

That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise. We’ve seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 4, 2026