Advertisement

Kamala Harris blasts Trump administration’s capture of Venezuela’s Maduro as ‘unlawful and unwise’

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:21 - 07 January 2026
Advertisement

Former US Vice-President and prominent Democratic figure Kamala Harris has strongly criticised recent actions by President Donald Trump in Venezuela, saying they do not make the United States “safer, stronger, or more affordable” and warning they could lead to chaos

Advertisement

In a social media post, Kamala Harris said that although Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro is a “brutal, illegitimate dictator”, this does not justify the Trump administration’s use of force or its handling of Venezuelan affairs.

She described the move as “both unlawful and unwise”, adding: “That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise.”

READ ALSO: US to receive up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan Oil - Trump announces

Ms Harris drew parallels with past US interventions, arguing that conflicts framed as being about regime change or national security have historically resulted in long-term instability and hardship for American families.

Advertisement

She wrote:

We’ve seen this movie before. Wars for regime change or oil that are sold as strength but turn into chaos, and American families pay the price.

She also criticised what she described as misleading justifications for the operation, asserting that the American public is tired of being misled about the true motives behind such foreign interventions.

Ms Harris added:

The American people do not want this, and they are tired of being lied to
Advertisement

She argued that the situation in Venezuela “is not about drugs or democracy”, but rather about oil and what she described as Mr Trump’s desire to project himself as a regional strongman.

She said:

If he cared about either, he wouldn’t pardon a convicted drug trafficker or sideline Venezuela’s legitimate opposition while pursuing deals with Maduro’s cronies,

According to Kamala Harris, the President is risking American lives and spending billions of dollars without providing clear legal authority, a defined exit plan or tangible benefits for citizens at home.

READ ALSO: US expands visa bond policy, adds 7 more countries to $15,000 requirement – See List

Advertisement

“The President is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilising a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home,” she stated.

She further called for a shift in national priorities, urging leadership that focuses on lowering the cost of living for working families, enforcing the rule of law, strengthening international alliances and putting the American people first.

The comments come amid intense controversy over recent US military and political actions in Venezuela, including the capture of Mr Maduro and his wife in a raid on Caracas.

The Trump administration subsequently announced that Venezuela would turn over millions of barrels of oil to the United States, a move critics say raises questions over legality, international norms and the nation’s long-term strategic interests

READ ALSO: 6 world superpowers that have condemned US strikes and Maduro capture in Venezuela

As reported by CBS News, Ms Harris’s remarks have drawn sharp responses from Republican lawmakers, who argue that the removal of Mr Maduro and subsequent actions strengthen regional security and reduce threats posed by narcotics trafficking.

Debate continues over the constitutional authority for the operations, their impact on US foreign policy, and their broader ramifications for Latin America and global diplomacy

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
2025/26 Recruitment: Key update for Police, Fire, Prisons and Immigration Recruits as Phase 2 Begins
News
07.01.2026
2025/26 Recruitment: Key update for Police, Fire, Prisons and Immigration Recruits as Phase 2 Begins
Ablakwa appeals to UK to scrap IELTS requirement for Ghanaian students and professionals
News
07.01.2026
Ablakwa appeals to UK to scrap IELTS requirement for Ghanaian students and professionals
Kuami Eugene reveals how he started music studio at 17 in his mother’s kitchen
Entertainment
07.01.2026
Kuami Eugene reveals how he started music studio at 17 in his mother’s kitchen
We have taken difficult decisions – Pres. Mahama reflects on one year in office
News
07.01.2026
We have taken difficult decisions – Pres. Mahama reflects on one year in office
Iraola provides update on Semenyo’s future amid transfer speculation: ‘That’s my personal opinion’
Sports
07.01.2026
Iraola provides update on Semenyo’s future amid transfer speculation: ‘That’s my personal opinion’
5 arrested over violent attack on Kade SHTS teacher
News
07.01.2026
5 arrested over violent attack on Kade SHTS teacher