2025/26 Recruitment: Key update for Police, Fire, Prisons and Immigration Recruits as Phase 2 Begins

The Ministry of the Interior's 2025/2026 recruitment exercise for Ghana's internal security services has entered its critical second phase. This centralised process, conducted through the Centralised Services E-Recruitment Portal (C-SERP), marks a significant departure from previous methods, which were often affected by irregularities and overcrowding.

The application window opened on 17 November 2025 at 12:00 noon and closed on 19 December 2025, during which thousands of aspiring Ghanaians submitted applications for positions within the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Immigration Service. Applicants paid GH¢220.00 for the recruitment form, which was purchased via USSD code 71303# on all mobile networks or at any GCB Bank branch nationwide.

Phase one (1) involved the initial online application and verification of submitted documents. Only qualified Ghanaians who met the age, education, and physical requirements specified by the respective security agencies were eligible. Successful Phase One candidates are now being called for Phase Two (2) screening, which includes physical documentation verification and body inspection.

Phase Two Screening Timeline

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that Phase Two (2), covering documentation and body inspection, will run from 12 January to 4 February 2026. To avoid the overcrowding seen in previous exercises, the process has been staggered by service to ensure safety and efficiency.

Service-Specific Screening Dates

Ghana Police Service: Screening began on 12 January 2026, making it the first agency to commence Phase Two (2). Only Police Service applicants are currently being scheduled.

Other Security Services: Dates for the Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Ghana Immigration Service will be announced after 15 January 2026, in the stated order. This staggered approach prevents overcrowding and potential stampedes.

Daily Screening Sessions

To manage applicant flow, a dual-session system is in place: Morning Session: Applicants report by 7:00 AM

Afternoon Session: Applicants report by 12:00 noon Late arrivals may be disqualified. Candidates must adhere strictly to their assigned times.

Screening Locations

Seventy (70) screening centres have been designated across all sixteen (16) regions. Locations include police training schools, prison facilities, fire service academies, sports stadia, jubilee parks, and selected senior high schools. In Greater Accra, between ten (10) and fifteen (15) centres are expected, with a maximum of 1,000 applicants per day (500 per session).

Confirming Your Screening Details

Applicants will receive SMS notifications with their exact date, time, and screening centre. Candidates can also verify details on the C-SERP portal at https://app.c-serpgh.com/ using their application credentials. Regular checks are advised, and information should be saved or screenshotted for reference.

Required Documents

Candidates must present originals and photocopies of all required documents: Application Summary Report – generated from C-SERP Biometric Birth Certificate – digitised certificate from the Births and Deaths Registry Ghana Card – National Identification Card JHS Certificate – BECE results or equivalent Two Passport-Sized Photographs – red or white background Other Educational Certificates – SHS, diploma, degree, or equivalent

Document Presentation Tips: Organise documents clearly, separate originals from photocopies, ensure legibility, and arrive early.

Physical Inspection

Phase Two (2) includes body inspection, including: Height and weight measurements

Visual assessment of physical fitness

Preliminary medical checks

Assessment of bearing and deportment Applicants should dress in neat, modest clothing suitable for assessment.

Critical Warnings

The Process is Free: No payments beyond GH¢220.00 should be made; any request for money is fraudulent.

Zero Tolerance for Fraud: False information or forged documents leads to disqualification and possible prosecution.

Punctuality is Mandatory: Arrive at least 30 minutes before your scheduled time.

Next Stages After Phase Two

Successful candidates will advance to: Aptitude and psychometric testing

In-depth medical examinations

Physical fitness tests

Background checks and security vetting

Final interviews Training for successful candidates is expected to begin in the latter half of 2026.

Conclusion

Phase Two (2) marks a crucial milestone in the 2025/2026 recruitment exercise. By implementing a centralised, technology-driven approach, staggered schedules, capacity limits, and strict document verification, the Ministry aims to ensure only qualified, genuine candidates advance.

