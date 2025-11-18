Edem disappointed as rapper Agbeko rejects rehabilitation programme

Ghanaian rapper Edem has revealed that efforts to secure professional help for fellow artiste Agbeko have hit a major setback, as the struggling musician declined to enter a psychiatric rehabilitation facility despite several attempts to assist him.

In a post shared on X on 17 November 2025, Edem stated that he had exhausted every possible avenue to support Agbeko, who has long battled drug dependency and its impact on his life and career.

Edem explained that he spent the entire day with his colleague, taking him first to an eatery and then to a salon to help him look refreshed, as Agbeko appeared visibly unkempt. The pair later travelled to the Pantang Health Facility, where arrangements had been made for him to begin a rehabilitation programme. However, according to Edem, Agbeko refused to enter the facility.

Edem wrote: “It is with deep disappointment that I inform well-wishers and family that the entire team followed up on Agbeko, and we did everything possible to help him find a new direction. Earlier today, I spent the whole day with him, from the salon to an eatery.”

He continued:

“We spent an additional four hours into the evening at the Pantang Health Facility, where he refused to enter the rehabilitation programme, even with professional support and guidance. Thank you to everyone who assisted, and thanks to team VRMG.”

Concerns about Agbeko’s wellbeing heightened after a video posted by DJ Bridash on 28 October 2025 showed the rapper approaching Hitz FM presenter Andy Dosty on the street to ask for money. In the footage, Agbeko, who appeared dishevelled, said he needed money to buy some items.

Reports indicate that Andy Dosty declined to give him cash for fear it might be used to fuel his addiction, which has long hindered Agbeko’s music career. Instead, he offered to buy him food — an offer Agbeko initially resisted before later accepting.

In the wake of the viral video, Edem reached out to his colleague with the hope of helping him overcome his addiction and rebuild his life. However, with the failed attempt at Pantang, the path forward remains uncertain.

