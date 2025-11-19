Appiah Biblical shares an update on Agradaa's current state during court appearance

Osofo Appiah Biblical and incarcerated evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, appeared before the court on Wednesday, 19 November 2025, as their long-running legal battle over the alleged circulation of explicit images continued.

The dispute between the two clergy members has intensified in recent months after Appiah Biblical initiated legal action against the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry. Agradaa, together with two others, is accused of violating provisions of the Cybersecurity Act by allegedly broadcasting explicit images of Appiah Biblical on Thunder TV (now Today TV) during a programme in 2021. Their feud, which became public years ago, reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over GH¢10,000 that Agradaa claimed Appiah owed her.

Agradaa was subsequently arrested and charged with possession and distribution of indecent material after a formal complaint was made. On 18 July 2024, the court granted her bail set at GH¢200,000, requiring two sureties deemed satisfactory. At the time, she was also alleged to have made disparaging remarks regarding the images at the centre of the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, 7 July 2025, the presiding judge ordered that Agradaa be transported from Nsawam Prison to attend what was expected to be the final ruling. However, proceedings extended further after the embattled evangelist requested a plea-bargain arrangement with Attorney-General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine.

Speaking to journalists after the hearing, Appiah Biblical explained that the judge had not delivered a final decision and confirmed that Agradaa was present in court. He remarked on her physical appearance, noting the visible changes since her incarceration.

Agradaa

According to him, the transformation startled many in the courtroom. He said: “Agradaa came to court today. If you see Agradaa, you will be shocked. Agradaa has really changed. She looks so pitiful.” He added: “Her entire appearance has changed. Everyone in the courtroom was stunned to see her in her current state. I was even shocked when I saw her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE: 10 Things You Should Not Say To a Man Going Through Extreme Stress

Appiah Biblical further stated that Agradaa continues to pursue a plea-bargain agreement in relation to the case. He urged the public to respect the authority of the law, cautioning that legal consequences should never be underestimated.

TikTok videos circulating online capture Appiah Biblical’s comments regarding Agradaa’s current appearance and his reflections on the ongoing legal process.

READ MORE: Edem disappointed as rapper Agbeko rejects rehabilitation programme