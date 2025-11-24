Pastor Angel Asiamah explains why Agradaa’s physical condition has changed in prison

Pastor Angel Asiamah, husband of the controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, has dismissed reports suggesting that her physical condition has worsened during her incarceration.

Nana Agradaa, founder of the Heaven Way Champions International Ministry, was convicted on fraud charges by an Accra Circuit Court on 3 July 2025 and sentenced to fifteen years in prison with hard labour. She has since been serving her sentence at the Nsawam Female Prison in Ghana’s Eastern Region.

Concerns about her well-being resurfaced on 19 November 2025, after Pastor Osofo Appiah Biblical, a fellow preacher, provided an update on social media following a court appearance at the Accra High Court. The two religious figures faced each other for the latest hearing in their protracted legal battle. Appiah Biblical claimed that Nana Agradaa’s health was rapidly declining after nearly five months behind bars.

“Nana Agradaa came to court today. If you see her, you will be shocked. Agradaa has really changed. She looks so pitiful. Her entire appearance has changed. Everyone in the courtroom was stunned to see her in her current state,” he said.

Further claims, including viral posts suggesting that her complexion had darkened since entering prison, circulated widely on social media, drawing public attention and concern.

Responding to the speculation, Pastor Angel Asiamah addressed his wife’s congregation on Sunday, 23 November, firmly rejecting the claims. He stated that he had personally visited Nana Agradaa and found her in good health.

“By the grace of God, she’s fine, and God is making her look even better. When I met her, I observed that whether in our conversation or in her appearance, she was in very good shape. She is the same Mama Pat, active in everything she does, and nothing is bothering her,” he assured.

Angel Asiamah also addressed claims regarding her complexion, noting that it was natural for Africans to have darker skin tones and that any perceived change was not unusual given her current circumstances.

“Some people were claiming she had become dark. All black people are dark, so if she looks dark, is it news? Sometimes, good living can change your complexion. She lived in comfort and luxury, staying in air-conditioned rooms for 24 hours. But she is an African, and is now living in difficult conditions, so there’s nothing wrong with her looking dark,” he explained.

Pastor Asiamah’s comments aim to reassure supporters and the public that Nana Agradaa remains in stable condition despite ongoing legal proceedings and incarceration.