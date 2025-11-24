Pulse logo
Veteran Ghanaian actor William Addo ‘Akpatse’ passes away after years of health struggles

24 November 2025 at 11:07

Legendary Ghanaian actor William Addo, widely known by his screen name Akpatse, has passed away, prompting an outpouring of grief across social media.

The celebrated actor, who had battled severe health complications, including total blindness, for several years, reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday, 22 November 2025. His family confirmed his death in a statement issued on 24 November, noting that he died peacefully.

The statement read: “We regret to announce the passing of veteran Ghanaian actor William Addo, popularly known as Akpatse. He passed away peacefully on 22 November 2025 after a period of ill health. Further details and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course. May his soul rest in peace.”

Media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani also took to Facebook to express his sadness over the loss of the iconic performer. He wrote: “Kwatakwata, by 31st Dec 2025 deɛ hmm! Akpatse is dead. Mr William Addo, also known as Akpatse, was very popular during the days of GTV’s Thursday Theatre and many other productions. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

William Addo’s contribution to Ghana’s performing arts industry spanned decades. A graduate of the University of Ghana, where he earned a degree in Drama and Theatre, he later pursued a master’s degree in Acting and Directing at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom.

He rose to prominence as a director at the National Theatre, where he oversaw the production of the widely beloved Concert Party show. Addo distinguished himself both on stage and in film, delivering refined performances that earned him national admiration. His distinguished career also led to roles such as Director of Programmes at the National Commission on Culture and lecturer at the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana.

In later years, however, the actor endured significant personal and health struggles. In a 2022 interview with media personality MzGee, he revealed that he had been blind for nearly a decade and was living in dire financial circumstances. He disclosed that he had been without electricity for over five years due to an outstanding bill of GH₵5,000. Following the viral interview, the National Lottery Authority (NLA), through its Good Causes Foundation, donated GH₵15,000 to support his care.

William Addo’s death marks the end of a remarkable yet turbulent journey through Ghana’s entertainment landscape. Tributes continue to pour in as fans, colleagues and cultural institutions honour the legacy of a man whose influence shaped generations of Ghanaian performers.

