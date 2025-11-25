Pulse logo
Nobody can stop me from burying Daddy Lumba on December 13- Abusuapanin

25 November 2025 at 16:00

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, the family head of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has reaffirmed that the final funeral rites will proceed as scheduled on 13 December, despite recent claims suggesting otherwise.

Speaking in a private telephone conversation with Akoma FM’s Tony Best, the Abusuapanin expressed concern over reports that certain individuals, including Papa Shee and Ernestina Fosuh, had been circulating information that the funeral would not take place on the agreed date.

According to him, such claims are completely false, and no one has the authority to alter the arrangements that have already been confirmed by the family.

Tony Best, recounting the conversation on air, said: “This morning, we reached out to the Abusuapanin for clarification. There were rumours circulating that the 13 December date announced for Daddy Lumba’s funeral was inaccurate. Papa Shee had even mentioned 13 March as the supposed date.”

He continued: “We spoke to the Abusuapanin, and he cleared a number of issues for us.”

However, Tony Best revealed that the conversation ended abruptly after the Abusuapanin became visibly irritated and disconnected the call. The reason for his frustration remains unclear.

Despite the confusion stirred by conflicting announcements from other family members, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu maintained that the funeral date remains firmly set for 13 December and “nothing can be done to change it.”

