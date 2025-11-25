GTEC seeks suspension of Alfred Attuquaye Botchway over fake PhD claims as NIB launches probe

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has called on the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana to immediately suspend Alfred Attuquaye Botchway from his role as a board member of a state-owned commercial bank, following serious concerns about his alleged use of unearned and unverified academic titles.

The move comes after GTEC formally referred Mr Botchway’s academic credentials obtained from the Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica (UNEM) to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for a comprehensive investigation.

GTEC Raises Alarm Over Rising Fake Academic Titles

In a letter dated November 20, 2025, the commission said it is increasingly troubled by the growing number of public officials presenting dubious academic qualifications for appointments and promotions.

GTEC warned that the trend poses a grave risk to the credibility of Ghana’s public sector and its higher education framework.

According to the Commission, Mr Botchway has been using the titles “Professor” and “Dr” without providing satisfactory proof to support the qualifications listed on his CV.

After failing to produce the required documents, he has been instructed to immediately stop using both titles.

GTEC stressed that honorary or unearned academic distinctions must never be used on official documents or in professional settings, saying such practices “undermine the credibility of academic institutions and compromise the integrity of Ghana’s higher education system.”

UNEM Credentials Not Recognised in Ghana

A review of Mr Botchway’s academic submissions revealed that he presented a certificate claiming to be a “Full Professor in Strategic Networking” from UNEM, along with a “Doctor of Philosophy in Strategic Financial Management” from the same institution.

GTEC, however, confirmed the following:

UNEM’s qualifications are not recognised by the Commission.

The Costa Rican institution has no affiliation or academic partnership with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

There is no evidence that Mr Botchway has held any teaching appointment or progressed through the academic ranks required to attain professorship.

The only document describing him as “Professor” appears to be a fellowship awarded in 2018 by the Institute of Labour & Industrial Relations in the United States.

KNUST Denies Any Link to Botchway’s Claimed Doctorate

Documents reviewed further show that KNUST has distanced itself from Mr Botchway’s academic claims. Clarifications from the university indicate:

He enrolled in an Executive PhD in Business Administration for roughly two years before the programme was discontinued due to accreditation challenges.

KNUST has no affiliation with UNEM and does not run a joint doctoral programme with any Costa Rican university.

Claims that his PhD began at KNUST and was later completed at the “University of Costa Rica” are incorrect, as that institution and UNEM are entirely unrelated.

GTEC Highlights Gaps and Inconsistencies

In its referral to the NIB, GTEC noted that Mr Botchway’s professional background between 2008 and 2012 was predominantly in the corporate sector, with only a brief stint as a part-time lecturer at Pan African Christian University in 2008.

The Commission emphasised that part-time teaching cannot justify professorial status. It also raised concerns over several professional certifications listed on his CV—such as FEIFD, FCICT, MIOD, and FCPFM—for which he has yet to provide evidence.

NIB to Investigate; GTEC Recommends Immediate Suspension

GTEC has tasked the NIB with investigating how Mr Botchway acquired the two UNEM certificates and whether any fraudulent activity was involved. Given his influential role at a state-owned bank, the Commission stressed that the matter requires urgent and thorough scrutiny.

“If he is found culpable, appropriate legal action should be taken,” GTEC stated.

