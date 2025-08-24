Lil Nas X arrested after being found loitering on streets in underwear

Award-winning rapper Lil Nas X has been arrested following an altercation with police in Los Angeles, authorities have confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), officers were called to Ventura Boulevard at around 05:30 local time (12:30 GMT) on Thursday after receiving reports of a man walking in the street wearing only underwear.

Lil Nas X

When officers arrived at the scene, they allege that the Old Town Road singer “charged” at them, leading to his arrest on suspicion of battery. Police spokesman Charles Miller said the rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for a possible overdose. The BBC has contacted his representatives for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unverified footage published by TMZ on Thursday appeared to show the star dancing in the street in just his underwear and cowboy boots, urging passers-by to “come to the party.”

ALSO READ: Night Skincare Routine Steps That Actually Work

The rapper is expected to release his highly anticipated second studio album Dreamboy later this year, having teased new material on Instagram in recent weeks.

Lil Nas X Performing

Lil Nas X rose to prominence in 2019 with Old Town Road, which won two Grammy Awards and broke the record for the longest-running number one single on the Billboard Hot 100, spending 17 consecutive weeks at the top. He also made history as the first openly gay man to win a Country Music Association award.

ADVERTISEMENT