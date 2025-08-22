Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed (18–22 August)

Life in Ghana’s entertainment industry moves at lightning speed, and Your Weekly Pulse is here to keep you updated with the most talked-about headlines, shocking revelations, and behind-the-scenes drama.

From industry disputes to high-profile detentions and emotional fan reactions, here are five of the biggest stories that made waves this week:

1.MOG Beatz accuses Shatta Wale of fraud

Celebrated producer MOG Beatz accused Dancehall star Shatta Wale of allegedly using his works in a fraudulent deal with a company, claiming millions of cedis were involved. The allegation has reignited debates on transparency and ethics in Ghana’s music industry.

2.14 artistes lease catalogues to Waka Music Limited

In a groundbreaking development, fourteen Ghanaian musicians, including some A-list performers, signed agreements to lease their catalogues to Waka Music Limited. This move is being hailed as a potential game-changer for music monetisation in Ghana, though some critics worry about long-term rights.

3.Shatta Wale detained by EOCO over Lamborghini

Shatta Wale was dramatically arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) less than 24 hours after flaunting his newly acquired Lamborghini Urus worth $260,000. His detention, tied to suspicions of money laundering and fraud, sparked massive fan protests outside EOCO’s headquarters.

4.Shatta Wale’s 'street purchase' raises eyebrows

During interrogations, Shatta Wale reportedly told EOCO investigators that he bought the luxury vehicle “from the street” through an unidentified individual named “Zak”. The lack of credible documentation has raised further doubts and deepened the ongoing probe.

5.Shatta Wale released on revised bail conditions

After days of legal tussles, Shatta Wale finally secured his release from EOCO custody. His lawyer confirmed that the initial bail of GH₵10 million was reduced to GH₵5 million with two sureties, on the condition that he reports to EOCO three times weekly. Fans erupted in joy following his release.

From shocking allegations to legal drama and industry shake-ups, Ghana’s entertainment scene continues to keep audiences on edge.

Stay tuned to Your Weekly Pulse for next week’s headlines and exclusive updates.