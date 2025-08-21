Shatta Wale released from EOCO custody after meeting reviewed bail conditions

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) after meeting newly revised bail terms.

His lawyer, Cephas Boyuo, confirmed that the original bail amount of GH₵10 million was reduced to GH₵5 million, with two sureties required. “As part of the bail conditions, he is to report to EOCO three times a week,” Mr Boyuo explained.

The release comes after days of legal proceedings linked to Shatta Wale’s Lamborghini Urus, which has been at the centre of allegations regarding his inability to prove legitimate ownership of the luxury vehicle.

In an official statement issued on Thursday, 21 August 2025, EOCO revealed that Shatta Wale failed to provide credible proof of ownership or lawful acquisition. He reportedly claimed to have purchased the car “from the Street” through an individual known only as “ZAK” via WhatsApp—a person he has since been unable to properly identify or contact.

EOCO further stated that the artiste could not present essential documents such as a sales receipt or transfer papers. The only document in his possession was a customs declaration form bearing the name Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian-American currently serving an 86-month prison sentence in the United States for fraud-related offences.

Meanwhile, EOCO had earlier granted bail under stringent conditions, while Shatta Wale’s media manager, Samuel Atuobi Baah, widely known as Sammy Flex, provided a video update confirming that the legal team was working tirelessly to meet those requirements. He reassured fans by saying: “All efforts are underway to meet the bail terms.”

