Bullet, MadeinGhana, Captan and others storm EOCO to support Shatta Wale

A group of high-profile Ghanaian celebrities, including Bullet, MadeinGhana, Captan and several others, thronged the premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to show solidarity with dancehall star Shatta Wale, who is currently in detention as part of ongoing investigations into alleged money laundering.

The controversy stems from the seizure of Shatta Wale’s yellow Lamborghini Urus, which authorities claim is tied to proceeds of crime from a US fraud case involving Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian-American serving an 86-month prison term in the United States. Shatta Wale reportedly purchased the vehicle for $150,000, and it has since become central to the probe. EOCO has demanded a bail condition of GH₵10 million with two sureties for his release.

Videos and images circulating on social media, captured by 3Music TV, show scenes outside EOCO where celebrities and fans have gathered. In one post, 3Music TV confirmed Captan’s presence, writing: “Captan currently at EOCO premises.”

The singer’s detention has ignited a surge of support from both fans and the wider entertainment industry. One supporter told the media:

I came here early in the morning. I was supposed to go to work, but I am here to support Shatta Wale because I like him. It is not because of anything else

On social media, users have also been vocal, with comments such as “Medikal where you dey” suggesting that more celebrities are expected to join the support rally.