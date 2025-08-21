SM fans storm EOCO office to protest over the detention of Shatta Wale

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale remains in the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) following his detention on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, over investigations into the tax obligations of his yellow Lamborghini Urus.

A statement from the musician’s management revealed that he had voluntarily appeared before EOCO officials, accompanied by his lawyer, Cephas Biyuo, to assist with the inquiry. On Thursday, 21 August 2025, Shatta Wale’s Public Relations Manager, Sammy Flex, visited the EOCO offices to begin the process of securing his bail, set at GH₵10 million with two sureties.

The news of his detention prompted a small group of loyal supporters to gather outside EOCO’s headquarters in Accra, where they staged a demonstration demanding the release of the Ayoo hitmaker. Videos circulating on social media showed fans holding placards and chanting in solidarity with the SM boss.

One supporter, who chose to remain anonymous, told reporters that he had abandoned work obligations to join the protest, citing his admiration for Shatta Wale and the personal impact of his music.

He explained:

I came here early in the morning. I was supposed to go to work, but I am here to support Shatta Wale because I like him. It is not because of anything else. If it wasn’t for Shatta Wale, I would have been depressed after my mother’s death. He hasn’t given me any money. His songs have helped me

The fan further emphasised that the demonstration was not funded, stressing that his presence was solely out of loyalty to the musician. He expressed optimism that the charges against Shatta Wale would eventually be dropped.