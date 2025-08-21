Shatta Wale vs EOCO: Full list of charges against him

Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has been detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) as part of ongoing investigations into serious financial offences.

The Ayoo hitmaker voluntarily reported to EOCO’s headquarters on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, where he was interrogated. According to sources close to the case, Shatta Wale is under investigation for alleged money laundering, possession of suspected criminal proceeds, tax fraud, and tax evasion.

Although EOCO has yet to issue an official statement, news of his detention has already stirred widespread debate online, with fans and critics alike closely following developments. The investigation is expected to determine whether the musician has breached Ghana’s anti-money laundering laws and tax regulations. If found guilty, he could face severe legal consequences, including prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Wale’s manager, Samuel Atuobi Baah, popularly known as Sammy Flex, has confirmed his client’s detention on tax-related offences. He explained that the musician had honoured an official invitation from EOCO on Wednesday and has since been granted bail to the tune of GH¢10 million with two sureties. Management is currently working to meet the bail conditions.

The case is also linked to the controversial purchase of Shatta Wale’s yellow 2019 Lamborghini, which had previously been seized by authorities on suspicion of being tied to a wider financial scandal in the United States. EOCO is now examining possible irregularities regarding his tax obligations on the luxury car.

In a statement, Shatta Wale’s management assured fans that his legal team is fully engaged and actively cooperating with investigators. The statement said,

ADVERTISEMENT

They are taking all necessary steps to secure his release at the earliest opportunity

READ MORE: 4 times Shatta Wale has found himself in trouble with the law