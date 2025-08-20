Shatta Wale tells Ghanaian artistes to 'work hard' as he acquires new Lamborghini Urus

Shatta Wale has dominated headlines in recent weeks for a series of controversies, including allegations of claiming production credit for songs created by other producers, as well as the seizure of his yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The dancehall star is once again in the spotlight, this time for acquiring another luxury ride, a purple 2019 Lamborghini Urus, shortly after his previous one was confiscated by the EOCO over alleged links to a major fraud case in the United States.

READ MORE: 4 times Shatta Wale has found himself in trouble with the law

A viral video shows the On God hitmaker celebrating with champagne while seated in his new purple machine, sparking reactions online. In the clip, Shatta Wale encouraged fellow Ghanaian musicians to push themselves so they too can enjoy such successes.

READ MORE: MOG accuses Shatta Wale of using his works to defraud a company of millions

ADVERTISEMENT

He remarked:

If Ghanaian musicians work hard, they should work hard so we all can survive like this. Sometimes when you doubt me, you make me feel bad,

The outspoken artiste emphasised that his wealth is the result of perseverance and consistency, having been in the industry for over 25 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further encouraged creatives to remain committed to their craft, assuring them that success was possible if they stayed determined.

He added:

It has all been about hard work. I have been in the industry for more than 25 years of hustling and working like this. So, I appreciate everybody who has been supporting Shatta Movement. Let’s support each other and live a good life. I love you guys, and shout out to everybody who believes in the music spirit. You can do it because if I can do it, you can also do it

ADVERTISEMENT