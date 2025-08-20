Shatta Wale tells Ghanaian artistes to 'work hard' as he acquires new Lamborghini Urus

Shatta Wale has dominated headlines in recent weeks for a series of controversies, including allegations of claiming production credit for songs created by other producers, as well as the seizure of his yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).
The dancehall star is once again in the spotlight, this time for acquiring another luxury ride, a purple 2019 Lamborghini Urus, shortly after his previous one was confiscated by the EOCO over alleged links to a major fraud case in the United States.
A viral video shows the On God hitmaker celebrating with champagne while seated in his new purple machine, sparking reactions online. In the clip, Shatta Wale encouraged fellow Ghanaian musicians to push themselves so they too can enjoy such successes.
He remarked:
If Ghanaian musicians work hard, they should work hard so we all can survive like this. Sometimes when you doubt me, you make me feel bad,
The outspoken artiste emphasised that his wealth is the result of perseverance and consistency, having been in the industry for over 25 years.
He further encouraged creatives to remain committed to their craft, assuring them that success was possible if they stayed determined.
He added:
It has all been about hard work. I have been in the industry for more than 25 years of hustling and working like this. So, I appreciate everybody who has been supporting Shatta Movement. Let’s support each other and live a good life. I love you guys, and shout out to everybody who believes in the music spirit. You can do it because if I can do it, you can also do it
In June 2025, Shatta Wale’s 2019 Lamborghini Urus was seized from his Trassaco Valley Phase 1 residence in Accra by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), working alongside the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Department of Justice.
The vehicle was linked to assets belonging to convicted Ghanaian fraudster Nana Kwabena Amuah, currently serving an 86-month prison sentence in the United States. Although Shatta Wale was not personally accused of wrongdoing, the car was retrieved as part of an international asset recovery operation.
Initially, Shatta Wale co-operated with the authorities and voluntarily surrendered the vehicle. However, in August 2025, he took to social media, accusing EOCO’s director, Raymond Archer, of sending armed officials to his home. EOCO later released an official statement to clarify the situation.