‘Shatta Wale granted Ghc10m bail, he'll soon be released’ - Sammy Flex

Sammy Flex, manager of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has confirmed that the musician has been granted bail worth GH¢10 million with two sureties by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., was detained on Wednesday, 20 August 2025, after voluntarily appearing at EOCO’s headquarters for questioning over his yellow Lamborghini Urus.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Sammy Flex disclosed that Shatta Wale’s legal team and management are working to satisfy the bail conditions by Thursday, 21 August 2025. He explained that the ongoing investigation focuses on “tax obligations relating to the Lamborghini vehicle and the operations of Shatta Wale’s company.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatta Wale’s detention was first announced by his management in a Facebook post. The statement read:

The management of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale (Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr.) is issuing this statement following his detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) today. This follows an inquiry related to tax obligations of a yellow Lamborghini vehicle. Mr Mensah presented himself voluntarily at the EOCO offices this afternoon along with his lawyer, Cephas Biyuo, to assist with investigations

The team assured fans that

ADVERTISEMENT

his legal team is fully engaged and actively working with the authorities to resolve this matter. They are taking all necessary steps to secure his release at the earliest opportunity

Sammy Flex further appealed to the Shatta Movement (SM) Family and the wider public to remain calm:

We urge the SM Family and all well-wishers to remain calm and avoid any speculation. We have the utmost confidence in the judicial process. Management and his legal representatives will return to the EOCO offices tomorrow morning to continue these discussions. We will provide further updates as appropriate

It will be recalled that on 5 August 2025, EOCO seized a 2019 Lamborghini Urus from Shatta Wale’s residence. A press release signed by the Acting Executive Director, Raymond Archer, explained that the seizure was part of an international investigation involving the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Justice Department.