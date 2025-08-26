Dee Wills, son of Duncan Williams, recounts struggles: ‘True love comes from self-love’

Daniel Duncan-Williams, popularly known as Dee Wills and son of celebrated Ghanaian preacher Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, marked his 30th birthday with a heartfelt testimony of resilience, faith, and gratitude.

In a video shared by SIKAOFFICIAL1, Dee Wills reflected on his journey through hardship, openly recounting the struggles that shaped him. He paid glowing tribute to his father, acknowledging his unwavering support and unconditional love.

The hip-hop artiste spoke candidly about painful moments in his past, including time spent in prison and hospitalisation, experiences he has previously referenced in public. Despite these trials, he stressed his belief in God’s presence.

Duncan Williams and son Daniel Williams

His words, filled with vulnerability and faith, struck a chord with many, presenting his journey as one of redemption and spiritual growth.

Dee Wills praised his father, Archbishop Duncan-Williams, founder of Christian Action Faith Ministries, describing him as a constant pillar of strength.

"My father has been there for me through it all, showing me what true love and faith look like," he said, crediting the Archbishop’s guidance for helping him weather life’s storms.

Dee Wills has long been a controversial figure, often making headlines for his highly publicised social media meltdowns. In earlier incidents, he accused his father of being “a demon” after alleging that the Archbishop had called in the Police to arrest him when he threatened to leave home.

He also shocked the public by sharing explicit videos of himself online, claiming at the time that they were his way of staying true to himself and connecting with fans. In June 2020, he further alleged that his father opposed his rap career and had cut him off financially.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International

After several controversies, Daniel eventually issued a public apology to his father. Since then, he has occasionally been seen preaching on social media, urging young people to avoid drugs and other harmful vices.

Family Confirms Bipolar Struggles

In June 2020, following a series of troubling videos, the Duncan-Williams family released a statement confirming that Daniel had been battling bipolar disorder for over six years.

According to the statement, his failure to stay on prescribed medication often led to relapses, sparking his erratic behaviour online. Archbishop Duncan-Williams, through his spokesperson Bishop Ebenezer Obodai, admitted that “the obscenities are abhorrent” but urged the public to understand that his son was struggling with “a serious illness”.

