Lil Win slams Ghanaian media for ignoring his $1m film despite global nod

Kumawood actor and producer Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has voiced his disappointment over the lack of media promotion for his new film, Captain Ibrahim Traoré: The Last African Hero.
The film, which had its second premiere on 16 August 2025 at the Eusbett Hotel Cinema in Sunyani, has, according to Lil Win, been ignored by Ghanaian media outlets.
In a heartfelt video message, the actor stood beside his GH¢1.2 million 2024 RAM 1500 truck, branded with stickers of the movie, and lamented the absence of coverage. He explained that despite premiering the film in Sunyani, no local television or entertainment-focused station had taken notice.
Lil Win revealed that between 22 and 24 August 2025, he spent time monitoring all the major entertainment channels in the country, hoping his project would be discussed. Unfortunately, he claimed, none of them mentioned the film.
Expressing his frustration, he said:
The movie has been nominated as the Best Movie in Africa at the Switzerland Festival Awards, yet no television station in the country talked about it
The Kumawood star further stressed that his disappointment stems from the fact that the movie has received international recognition, but still, Ghanaian media has remained silent on its success.
Earlier this month, Lil Win disclosed that he had invested nearly $1 million into the project, covering both production and promotion. The movie was first premiered in Kumasi on 2 August 2025.
He insisted that no Ghanaian filmmaker had ever made such a significant financial commitment to a single project, describing his effort as “a bold step to raise the standard of Ghanaian cinema.”