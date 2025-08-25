Dancegod Lloyd reveals why he rejects songs for dance challenges

Renowned dancer and choreographer Dancegod Lloyd has opened up about how he selects songs for dance challenges, revealing that he often declines many requests.

Speaking on the Top Secret segment of NF Studio on 23 August 2025, the creative force behind King Promise’s viral Terminator dance explained that he is intentional about the songs he works with. According to him, his decisions are shaped by the influence he has on the young people who follow his craft.

He stressed that the lyrical content of a track is the first factor he considers before designing a dance routine.

He disclosed,

I have rejected a lot of songs. A lot of kids look up to me, so if the content of the song does not make sense, like with the lyrics, if they are too profane, yeah

Lloyd further admitted that even when a song has acceptable content, the process of creating a trend does not always flow naturally. He explained that there are times when he struggles to match dance steps to the rhythm of a track.

In such cases, he said he prefers to step back and allow the artiste to collaborate with another dancer who might bring a different creative perspective.

He added,

Yeah, sometimes you don’t get what you want, and you let it be. Let it go to the next person. I try as much as possible to be human