Empress Gifty invokes late mother’s God to silence critics after Artiste of the Year win

Following a barrage of criticism after being crowned Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Ghana Music Awards USA, Ghanaian gospel star Empress Gifty has voiced her frustration in a strongly worded response.
In an Instagram post shared on August 24, 2025, Empress Gifty warned that anyone paid to insult her or deliberately tarnish her image would face divine retribution.
READ MORE: Shatta Wale is the Daddy Lumba of our time, whether you like it or not – Captain Smart
To emphasise her seriousness, the “Watch Me” hitmaker invoked the spirit of her late mother, asking God to punish anyone plotting evil against her.
READ MORE: Lil Nas X arrested after being found loitering on streets in underwear
She declared:
This is my prayer: Anyone who has been paid or influenced to insult or tarnish my image without offending you, or whoever plans any evil against me in secret places, should be dealt with by the God of my mother. So shall it be
ALSO READ: MzGee reveals death prophecy forced her to quit TV3 in 2021 [Video]
In a follow-up post, she further invoked divine judgement, writing:
I have called the God of my mother, Agaga, to deal with anybody whom I have not offended, but who joins with others I do not know to allow people to insult me for no reason. Agaga, Agaga, Agaga, let your God fight for me now, in Jesus’ name. Amen.
Empress Gifty was named Artiste of the Year at the awards ceremony held on August 16, 2025. She beat a competitive line-up including King Promise, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Fameye, KiDi and King Paluta to take home the top honour.